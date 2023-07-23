Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Awarded $3.55 Million by Arbitrator

In a recent arbitration hearing, Ilya Samsonov has been awarded a one-year contract worth $3.55 million. With the goaltender being 26 years old and just one year away from unrestricted free agency, a short-term deal was the only possible outcome.

The arbitration process involved the team proposing a salary of $2.4 million, while the player sought $4.9 million. The arbitrator’s decision fell within this range, leaning slightly towards the team’s request. It will be interesting to see if the $100K difference, one way or the other, winds up proving costly.

While the resolution of immediate contractual matters is a positive outcome, there are concerns about potential bitterness and its impact on Samsonov’s future with the team. If the goaltender continues to perform at a high level, his value will increase, and he may attract interest from other teams. This could result in Samsonov exploring other options and possibly leaving the Maple Leafs with a chip on his shoulder.

With the uncertainty surrounding Samsonov’s long-term commitment to the team, the upcoming season will be crucial for both the player and the Maple Leafs. Fans and analysts will closely monitor his performance and the dynamics between the goaltender and the organization.

For now, the $3.55 million award seems to align with expectations, but the implications of the arbitration process on Samsonov’s future remain uncertain. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the goaltender’s performance and how his relationship with the Maple Leafs evolves, potentially shaping his future in the league.

Through 42 games last season, the 26-year-old went 27-10-5 with a .919 save percentage and 2.33 GAA.

