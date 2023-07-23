Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Awarded $3.55 Million by Arbitrator

In a recent arbitration hearing, Ilya Samsonov has been awarded a one-year contract worth $3.55 million. With the goaltender being 26 years old and just one year away from unrestricted free agency, a short-term deal was the only possible outcome.
The arbitration process involved the team proposing a salary of $2.4 million, while the player sought $4.9 million. The arbitrator’s decision fell within this range, leaning slightly towards the team’s request. It will be interesting to see if the $100K difference, one way or the other, winds up proving costly.
While the resolution of immediate contractual matters is a positive outcome, there are concerns about potential bitterness and its impact on Samsonov’s future with the team. If the goaltender continues to perform at a high level, his value will increase, and he may attract interest from other teams. This could result in Samsonov exploring other options and possibly leaving the Maple Leafs with a chip on his shoulder.
With the uncertainty surrounding Samsonov’s long-term commitment to the team, the upcoming season will be crucial for both the player and the Maple Leafs. Fans and analysts will closely monitor his performance and the dynamics between the goaltender and the organization.
For now, the $3.55 million award seems to align with expectations, but the implications of the arbitration process on Samsonov’s future remain uncertain. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the goaltender’s performance and how his relationship with the Maple Leafs evolves, potentially shaping his future in the league.
Through 42 games last season, the 26-year-old went 27-10-5 with a .919 save percentage and 2.33 GAA.
Next: Does Arbitration Mean Maple Leafs Don’t Want Samsonov?
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Jets Might Try to Extend Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck
Limited trade interest in Connor Hellebuyck and desire to keep Mark Scheifele might mean...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
All Eyes on Potential Jake DeBrusk Trade Out of Boston
Talk that the Boston Bruins might be open to trading Jake DeBrusk is gaining...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Does Arbitration Mean Maple Leafs Don’t Want Samsonov?
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov went to arbitration on Friday. Was it...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Hurricanes and Aho Close on New Big-Money Contract Extension
The Carolina Hurricanes are close to locking in Sebastian Aho to a new extension,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
NHL Insider Says a Flames Key Pending UFA Is Being Traded
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, of the three big names that could be...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Bruins’ Trade Talks Pick Up as Swayman, Frederic Near Arbitration
Don Sweeney may need to trade someone or more than one player to create...
-
Nashville Predators/ 6 days ago
Ryan O’Reilly Reveals Big Factor In Choice to Leave Maple Leafs
Ryan O'Reilly confirms rumors about why he left Toronto and the Maple Leafs to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 week ago
Sabres Among Teams Who Showed Interest in Noah Hanifin Trade
Interest in a trade for Noah Hanifin has resurfaced, with the Buffalo Sabres showing...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Oilers Have Potential for Big Splashes at All Three Key Positions
According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to keep...
-
Featured/ 1 week ago
William Nylander Trade Talk: The Weight of an Unsigned Season
William Nylander's contract uncertainty creates mounting pressure as the upcoming season approaches in Toronto.