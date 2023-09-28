Andrei Vasilevskiy Has Successful Back Surgery, Out 8-10 Weeks

Tampa Bay Lightning fans received both shock and relief as news broke regarding their star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy’s recent back surgery. According to a report by Kevin Weekes, the surgery was deemed successful, and Vasilevskiy is projected to make a full recovery within an 8-10 week timeframe.
Head coach Jon Cooper disclosed that Vasilevskiy had been grappling with physical issues, although they were initially believed to be short-term concerns. The sudden revelation of surgery certainly caught many off guard, especially considering the Lightning’s earlier updates, which had indicated a day-to-day status for the netminder.
Back surgeries and injuries are notoriously challenging and unpredictable, making the news of Vasilevskiy’s expected recovery timeline all the more remarkable. The Lightning organization and fans will undoubtedly be relieved to hear that their star goalie is on the path to recovery, although his absence for an extended period will pose a significant challenge.
The question now looms: how will the Lightning address their goaltending needs in Vasilevskiy’s absence? This unexpected turn of events has put the spotlight on Tampa Bay’s goaltending situation, and it remains to be seen whether they will make any moves to shore up this crucial position as they navigate through this challenging period without their superstar between the pipes.
The team can’t use LTIR, because they’ll need the cap space once he’s healed to bring him back to the roster. Needless to say, this is a tough blow for Tampa losing their star netminder for the early part of the season
