Mark Stone Takes Cheap Shot at Hodgson After Big Hit

Wednesday night’s showdown between the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Los Angeles Kings turned into a heated battle following a thunderous hit by Kings’ forward Hayden Hodgson on Golden Knights’ captain Mark Stone. Stone didn’t like it one bit and verbally took the low road after the game when asked by the media about the incident.
The hit and ensuing melee unfolded midway through the second period as Stone chased down a bouncing puck in Vegas’ defensive zone. Hodgson executed a powerful but clean hit, sending Stone flying. Not hurt on the play, Stone bounced up immediately and went after Hodgson or anyone he could get his hands on. In the aftermath, Stone didn’t mince words when expressing his feelings about the hit.
“That’s probably the last time I’ll ever play against that guy. Not really much of a player, so I’ll leave it at that,” Stone remarked, clearly unimpressed by Hodgson’s hit. However, Stone’s comments didn’t end there. He went on to suggest that he had intimidated Kings’ defenseman Brandt Clarke during the ensuing scrum, emphasizing the physicality of the preseason encounter. He noted he was looking for any skilled player he could go after and Clarke was the closest to him.
Stone’s candid postgame interview drew mixed reactions from fans and observers. Some felt that he should have accepted the hit and moved on, while others defended his reaction.
Was Mark Stone Out of Line?
Comparing the two players’ recent NHL performances further fueled the debate. Stone boasts impressive statistics, and is considered one of the best two-way players in the game, having recently won a Stanley Cup as the team’s captain. In contrast, Hayden Hodgson’s limited NHL experience consists of just seven games, during which he scored one goal and provided two assists. It begs the question, just because Stone was right about each player’s skill set, should he have taken such a cheap shot?
The clash between these two players has ignited passionate discussions within the hockey community, with opinions divided on the significance of the hit and Stone’s response. As the season progresses, the rivalry between the Golden Knights and Kings promises to add even more excitement to the NHL landscape.
Next: Tomas Tatar Admits Big Botch Cost Him a Contract With the Devils
More News
-
NHL News/ 16 mins ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy Has Successful Back Surgery, Out 8-10 Weeks
Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful back surgery, aiming for an 8-10 week...
-
Featured/ 19 hours ago
Double Disrespect Hints Stamkos’ Time in Tampa Bay Ending
The Tampa Bay Lightning are taking a hard stance with Steven Stamkos but it's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
5 Reasons the Edmonton Oilers Will Win the Western Division
The Edmonton Oilers made a bit of a postseason run in 2022-23. They will...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Patrick Kane’s Recovery Video Released, Likely to Sign in a Month
A video released showing Patrick Kane's impressive recovery journey following hip surgery hints at...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Tarasenko’s Impact on Senators: Experience and Enthusiasm
Newcomer Vladimir Tarasenko is bringing scoring to the Ottawa Senators. But what else does...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Senators’ Owner Andlauer Has Not-So-Subtle Message for Shane Pinto
New Ottawa Senators' owner Michael Andlauer has made interesting comments on the issues surrounding...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Where Will Maple Leafs Matthews Fit Among Elite Penalty Killers?
Having Auston Matthews play on the penalty kill might have a huge upside. In...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Says Nylander Move May Link Patrick Kane to Maple Leafs
TSN Insider Darren Dreger was asked about a tweet that Toronto fans took to...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Coronato Scores 3: Flames Burn Canucks in 10-0 Pre-Season Win
Calgary Flames shine bright with a 10-0 preseason victory, powered by Matt Coronato's hat...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs Mark Giordano: Proud To Be NHL’s Oldest Player
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano has been a star defenseman for many years....