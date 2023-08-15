Jeff Petry Traded to Detroit Red Wings

A significant trade unfolded in the NHL as the Montreal Canadiens dealt Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings for Gustav Lindstrom and a 2025 conditional 4th-round pick. With Montreal retaining 50% of Petry’s salary, he’s now a $2,343,750 defenseman, boosting his appeal to a Detroit team in search of a top-four blueliner.

As per CapFriendly, the club is now down to one remaining retained salary slot for 2023-24.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 4th round pick in 2025. pic.twitter.com/S7VfVJpa8f — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 15, 2023

Petry’s journey has been eventful. Acquired from the Penguins, he arrived along with goalie Casey DeSmith, forward Nathan Legare, and a 2025 second-round pick, traded for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick on August 6. In the original deal, Pittsburgh retained 25% of Petry’s salary. It was immediately rumored upon his return to the Canadiens (where he’d played in the past) that he would be flipped by the Habs. It was a matter of where and how much salary the Canadiens would retain to pick up an asset or two. While his potential remains, the worry lies in how his performance will fare in the coming seasons.

Gustav Lindström, a 24-year-old right-handed defenseman, contributed eight points (one goal, seven assists) across 36 games with Detroit last season. Over four NHL seasons, he participated in 128 regular-season games with the Red Wings, amassing two goals and 23 assists. Selected 38th overall by the Red Wings in the 2017 draft, Lindström’s 6-foot-2, 183 lb frame and skills on the blue line have showcased his potential.

Montreal’s decision to trade Petry, coupled with Lindström’s arrival, introduces new dynamics to both teams’ rosters. As Lindström joins the Canadiens and Petry takes his talents to Detroit, the NHL trade landscape experiences a notable shift, influencing the forthcoming season’s narratives.

Petry, who was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and played college hockey at Michigan State is essentially going home to play what might be the last couple of seasons in his NHL career.

