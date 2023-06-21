2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Ryan Leonard

Ryan Leonard’s draft stock is rising. Although initial rankings placed him just outside the top 10, he’s elevated his profile with an impressive end to his season as well as a standout performance at the World Under 18 Championships.

Leonard is from Amherst, Massachusetts. He is a right-shooting center, who is 5-foot-11 and weighs 181 pounds. Playing with the U.S. National Team Development Program, he has garnered attention from scouts. However, no one’s sure if he’ll become a good center or a winger at the NHL level. However, there’s speculation that he will live up to his potential.

Currently, Leonard is listed as a center; however, he often played on the wing alongside Will Smith and Gabe Perreault. On that line, Smith takes most of the faceoffs. It seems likely that he may ultimately transition to the wing. If so, he’ll be versatile. He’s also can take faceoffs and contribute to penalty killing.

Leonard Has Shown His Ability to Score

During the World Under 18 Championships, Leonard showed his scoring ability with eight goals and nine assists (for 17 points) in only seven games. He also scored three game-winning goals. His tournament performance followed a strong season with the US Development Team, where he recorded an impressive 51 goals and 43 assists (for 94 points) in 57 games.

The only caveat here is that he didn’t do it alone. He had talented linemates.

Next season, Leonard is committed to playing for Boston College, where he’ll also continue to play alongside Smith and Perreault. This trio has become something and Leonard has developed great chemistry with them playing consistently with them at a number of different levels.

Leonard Has All Sorts Of Energy

For those who watch Leonard’s game, it’s easy to see that he has a relentless motor. He never seems to stop. He’s an excellent skater who can work the puck into good positions for his team. All that said, what really sets him apart is his acceleration. He consistently wins races to the puck because his first strides are so quick and powerful.

According to scouts, Leonard excels as a transition player. He’s consistently able to carry the puck out of his zone and into the offensive zone. This ability makes him a highly productive player.

Leonard Can Create His Own Scoring Chances

Although he can rely on his linemates to retrieve the puck, once he has possession, he often finds success for himself. Leonard is adept at making plays from the boards to the middle, showcasing his ability to thrive in tight spaces and create advantageous situations. His skill in navigating low-percentage areas and finding himself out of trouble is highly regarded by skill coaches.

In terms of offensive contribution, Leonard’s strength lies in his shooting and goal-scoring abilities. When compared to other players in the US Development Program and USHL, he’s unique as an excellent shooter. His primary assists are below average, but he has the ability to generate to score with his excellent shot and individual effort.

Leonard can consistently create his own shooting opportunities through zone entries, playing the puck off the boards, and driving to the net. Although he has good on-ice vision and playmaking skills, he’s really effective at generating dangerous scoring chances for himself.

Leonard Is a Strong Player

For his size, Leonard is strong enough to win puck battles and along the boards, His strength is one of his defining characteristics. Some observers consider him to be one of the strongest prospects in the draft. He can overpower opponents, which contributes to his success. Because his brother John Leonard plays for the San Jose Sharks, Ryan often trains with NHL players during the offseason.

This kind of exposure and work ethic have further enhanced his physical capabilities. Although he’s still not reached 6-feet-0, he possesses all the characteristics of a top-notch performer.

Look for Leonard to go high in the first round of the Draft.

