2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Oliver Bonk

Although the 2023 NHL draft class has been dominated by talented forwards, one talented young defenseman has been making waves in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Oliver Bonk, born on January 9, 2005, in Ottawa, is a promising blue liner with an impressive skill set. Standing tall at 6-feet-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Bonk is one of those rare right-shot defensemen; and, he’s one who possesses the potential to become a top-four defenseman in the NHL.

Oliver Bonk NHL 2023 Draft: Prospect Profile

Bonk’s Slow Rookie Season and Breakout Sophomore Season

Oliver Bonk is the son of former NHL player Radek Bonk. His first taste of junior hockey was with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Although his rookie season with the Knights, during the 2021-22 season, started slowly (he played in 10 games, and registered three assists). However, his second season was remarkable.

The 2022-23 season was a breakout year for Bonk. He emerged as a key player for the Knights. In 67 regular-season games, his remarkable two-way skills netted him 10 goals and 30 assists (for a total of 40 points). In addition to his offensive numbers, Bonk played strong defense prowess.

He accumulated 38 penalty minutes with a rating of plus-17. He continued his solid play into the playoffs. And, in 21 games played he recorded 11 assists.

Scouting and NHL Draft Projection

Bonk’s exceptional performances caught the attention of NHL scouts and hockey pundits. He’s been ranked among the top prospects for the 2023 NHL draft. NHL Central Scouting listed him as the 18th North American skater, while other rankings placed him between the 26th and 33rd positions.

Scouts praise his intelligent play, strong defensive positioning, and ability to retrieve pucks and create offensive chances. Bonk’s well-rounded skill set makes him an attractive choice for teams looking to bolster their defensive depth.

Rob Simpson, associate GM of the Knights, noted that “For me, his biggest strengths are his mind and his hockey sense. He’s very intelligent on the ice. He understands body positioning, how to protect the puck, and how to win battles by cutting hands or putting his hip into an area to protect the puck. And he can read the play; he can make the simple outlets, he can make the tricky center outlets – his hockey sense just shows everywhere and shines. The more you watch him, the more you notice all the little things he’s doing well.”

Future Outlook and Potential

Bonk’s development trajectory is promising. Although he does not possess exceptional speed, he makes up for it with excellent skating and stick-checking. He’s able to neutralize opponents’ offensive rushes effectively.

Bonk needs to lift his strength and become a more accurate shooter. Those two improvements would help him create even further offense. To refine his skills, Bonk is expected to return to the Knights for the 2023-24 season. However, his talent and work ethic might allow him an opportunity to earn a spot directly from an NHL training camp. But that depends on what team drafts him.

The Bottom Line

Bonk looks to be a rising star who will go high in the draft. He’s established himself as a solid defenseman with an impressive skill set and potential. He has a high hockey IQ, who has solid defensive abilities, whose offensive will likely grow with experience and strength.

Bonk will likely be an attractive NHL prospect who will likely be chosen later in Round One or early in Round Two. Look for Bonk to become a valuable asset in the NHL and contribute to the success of any team that selects him.