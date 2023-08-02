Where Are the Maple Leafs Now? What’s Left to Do?

The NHL’s offseason is about halfway through and the Toronto Maple Leafs have made a ton of moves. However, there’s more to do for the team.
Two key players are eligible for contract extensions, but they haven’t been signed. As well, there’s a feeling that the team needs to strengthen its defensive corps. In short, there are important decisions that still must be made. In this post, I’ll take a look at what’s left to be done with the team.
Related: The Pros & Cons of Maple Leafs Signing Jonathan Toews
Remaining Action One: Contract Extensions for Auston Matthews and William Nylander
As of July 1st, two key Maple Leafs’ players – Auston Matthews and William Nylander – have become eligible to sign contract extensions. Securing these stars’ long-term commitments has been a priority. Yet, the need to do is one thing; doing is another.
The fact is that no official deals have been announced yet. As negotiations continue, two of the team’s most valuable assets remain in limbo. What is their future with the Blue and White?
Remaining Action Two: Sheldon Keefe’s Contract Situation (I Assume)
Another significant contract matter on the horizon is that of head coach Sheldon Keefe. He has just one year remaining on his current deal. There was an expectation that Keefe will sign a contract extension of his own before training camp started. Yet, nada.
Under Keefe’s tenure as head coach, the team has made positive strides. He’s learning on the job; however, from my perspective, he’s a much better coach than he was when he started and he’s learning more each season.
His contributions have been crucial in the team’s positive journey. Under Keefe’s guidance as a coach, the Maple Leafs will seek to build upon their recent successes. For now, keeping Keefe at the helm just seems like an important part of the equation.
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Treliving, Amirov, Clune & Robidas Island
Remaining Action Three: Brad Treliving Needs to Do Some Roster Tinkering
General manager Brad Treliving has been proactive in his efforts to build a stronger Maple Leafs’ roster. The team’s recent signing of John Klingberg on July 1st was part of his commitment to improve the team’s defense.
However, the critique of the defense remains. Many hockey pundits see it as too soft. It’s a good regular-season blue line but isn’t tough enough for the playoffs. I have to believe, given Treliving’s history as a defenseman himself, that he agrees. His work is not done yet.
No surprise then that, during a recent interview, he admitted that he was still exploring options to further strengthen the team’s blue line. I sense that fans can expect additional moves as Treliving works to assemble a formidable defensive unit for the 2023-24 season.
The Bottom Line
As the summer continues to unfold, the Maple Leafs seem far from done. Treliving continues to work to build a competitive and sustainable team for the coming season. Treliving also continues to work to put his mark on this team.
Maple Leafs’ fans should probably not assume that the team they see now is the team’s final 2023-24 roster. I have to believe that Treliving doesn’t think this team is yet of championship caliber – at least not yet.
Related: The Maple Leafs Would Be Crazy to Trade Topi Niemela
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Flyers and NHL Pursue Contract “Tolling” for Goalie Ivan Fedotov
The NHL and Philadelphia Flyers seek to "toll" Ivan Fedotov's contract due to his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Two Trade Options to Address Oilers’ Center Depth This Summer
If the Oilers can't afford to shop in the UFA market, could they use...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Sharks Take Criticism While Misreading Trade Market for Karlsson
The fact that the San Jose Sharks have remained firm in their trade ask...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Canucks and Tyler Myers: A Wait-and-See Trade Thanks to Sharks
A possible Tyler Myers to the Sharks isn't likely until the Sharks figure out...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Senators to Make a Trade, Clearing Cap Room to Sign Shane Pinto
With the signing of Vladimir Tarasenko, the Ottawa Senators are creeping close to the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Bruins Reportedly Prefer Lindholm Trade Over Scheifele Deal
If the Boston Bruins are going to make a big deal for a forward,...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Jets Might Try to Extend Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck
Limited trade interest in Connor Hellebuyck and desire to keep Mark Scheifele might mean...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 weeks ago
All Eyes on Potential Jake DeBrusk Trade Out of Boston
Talk that the Boston Bruins might be open to trading Jake DeBrusk is gaining...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Does Arbitration Mean Maple Leafs Don’t Want Samsonov?
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov went to arbitration on Friday. Was it...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Hurricanes and Aho Close on New Big-Money Contract Extension
The Carolina Hurricanes are close to locking in Sebastian Aho to a new extension,...