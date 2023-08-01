The Pros & Cons of Maple Leafs Signing Jonathan Toews

The question this post will engage is “Should the Toronto Maple Leafs seek to bring in Jonathan Toews? In this post, I’ll share what I believe are both the reasons for and reasons against the team seeking to sign the future Chicago Blackhawks Hall of Famer for the 2023-24 season.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Treliving, Amirov, Clune & Robidas Island

Reasons for the Maple Leafs to try to bring on Jonathan Toews

Reason One: Toews Brings Experience and Leadership

Toews is a three-time Stanley Cup champion. He would bring proven leadership qualities to the team. His experience and winning mentality could have a positive impact on the team’s locker room. He could also be a mentor to help guide the younger players.

Jonathan Toews Blackhawks UD

Reason Two: Toews Has Great Faceoff Skill

Toews is known for his excellent faceoff abilities. He’s consistently winning well over 50% of the faceoffs he takes. Winning faceoffs is crucial in gaining possession of the puck, especially during critical moments in games. The Maple Leafs saw that with Ryan O’Reilly last season.

Reason Three: Toews Has Versatility

Toews can play various roles, including becoming the second-line center if he’s needed. This flexibility gives head coach Sheldon Keefe more options for lineup adjustments and would allow the team to adapt to different situations.

Reason Four: Toews Is a Mid-risk, High-Reward Potential Signing

While Toews is older and has dealt with health issues in the past, there’s still a chance he can make a significant impact on and for the team. If he returns to top form – even at his age of 35, the potential benefits could outweigh the risks.

Reasons against the Maple Leafs trying to bring on Jonathan Toews:

Reason One: Toews Brings Health Concerns

Toews recently has had health issues that affected his playing time. These problems resulted in his missing significant games. There would be uncertainties about his ability to stay healthy and play a full season even at lower minutes per game.

Reason Two: Toews Is Aging

Toews is getting older. As players age, their performance and durability can decline. The Maple Leafs should be hesitant to invest in a player who could potentially decline in the very near future.

Jonathan Toews Chicago Blackhawks

Reason Three: Toews Could Cost Plenty

Bringing on Toews would likely come with a significant financial commitment. Considering the team’s salary cap situation, signing him would limit their flexibility in pursuing other players or addressing other needs. If he would come for an inexpensive deal, that could change things.

Reason Four: Toews Performance Level Is Unknown

Given his health issues, there’s uncertainty about how effective Toews would be on the ice. The team should seek to go with a player who is more likely to consistently contribute throughout the season.

Reason Five: Toews Might Hinder the Development of Young Players

Acquiring Toews could limit the opportunities for younger players to develop and grow within the organization. It’s about time the team prioritized developing their prospects over adding a veteran player.

The Bottom Line

In summary, the decision to pursue Toews would depend on the Maple Leafs’ evaluation of his health, cost, and fit within the team’s roster and long-term plans.

Perhaps Toews would bring valuable experience and skills. However, health and age concerns might be deterrents. Ultimately, the choice would come down to new Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving’s appetite for taking a risk that Toews could positively impact his team’s performance.

Related: So Where Exactly Is the Maple Leafs’ Robidas Island?