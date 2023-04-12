What Have the Maple Leafs Found in Joseph Woll?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been playing upset the fruit basket with their goalie moves. In this post, I’ll share what transpired to set up this night. Finally, I’ll share the impact on the Maple Leafs.

The Question Was Answered in the Nick of Time

The question before last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs against the Tampa Bay Lightning was finally answered – at the last second seemingly. Here is a list of the moves that the team had to make to fill its net for last night’s game and perhaps the remainder of the regular season.

Details on the Moves Made by the Maple Leafs in Goal for Tonight

Move Number One: Joseph Woll Was Recalled from the AHL Toronto Marlies

Woll is a 22-year-old goaltender who has most recently played for the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. He has won four of his five NHL starts this season, with a save percentage of .932. He started in goal for the Maple Leafs on Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

According to reports, Woll was recalled due to injuries to Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray, who are unavailable to play.

Move Number Two: Nick Chenard Was Removed from the Active Roster

Nick Chenard is a 21-year-old goaltender. He served as the backup to Ilya Samsonov for the Maple Leafs last night. He had yet to make an NHL appearance and had been called up from the ECHL on an emergency basis. With Woll being recalled, the team removed Chenard from the active roster and sent him back to the ECHL.

Move Number Three: Matt Onuska Added to Maple Leafs Roster on Amateur Tryout

The Maple Leafs added Matt Onuska to the roster on Tuesday on an amateur tryout agreement. He is a 25-year-old goaltender who played college hockey at Canisius College. He has yet to make an NHL appearance and has been signed to an amateur tryout agreement.

Onuska served as the backup to Woll for last night’s game, with Samsonov and Murray both unavailable to play.

Move Number Four: Ilya Samsonov Will Miss Last Two Regular-Season Games

Ilya Samsonov will miss the last regular-season game due to an undisclosed injury. He’s the number-one starter for Toronto and played in 42 games for the Maple Leafs this season. He put up a record of 27-10-5, with a save percentage of .919 and four shutouts.

Samsonov’s injury is undisclosed, but it will keep him out of the final two regular-season games. It is unclear whether he will be ready to start in goal for the Maple Leafs when the playoffs begin. Let’s hope this is precautionary. I’m thinking it is!

Move Number Five: Joseph Woll Will Start Tonight

Joseph Woll started in goal on Tuesday against Tampa Bay. As mentioned earlier, the team recalled Woll from the Marlies to start last night’s game. Woll impressed in limited NHL action this season. The team will look for him to continue his solid play against a tough Lightning team.

The Bottom Line for Last Night

By the way, he didn’t let the team down. Woll had an amazing game against the Lightning, Woll saved 46 of 49 shots, helping his team secure a 4-3 victory. Despite facing a ton of shots from the Tampa Bay offense, he stayed focused and in control all game.

On the season, Woll has now played in six games. His record is now 5-1-0, with a goals-against-average of 2.19 and a .934 save percentage. If Samsonov and Murray remain sidelined, Woll is expected to start in the Maple Leafs’ next game against the New York Rangers.

What has the organization found in this young goalie?

