What Could Connor Dewar Bring to the Maple Leafs?

Connor Dewar was born in The Pas, Manitoba. He is one of the few NHL players of Red River Métis descent. Jordin Tootoo is perhaps the most well-known Métis player in recent NHL history. Tootoo played as a right winger for several NHL teams including the Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils.

Dewar’s Early Hockey Journey

Dewar began his hockey journey with the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. There he showed his scoring prowess and grit over four seasons. Dewar was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. His junior career was highlighted by a breakout season in 2017-18. That season he scored 68 points in 68 games and added 26 points in 22 playoff appearances.

Transitioning to the professional ranks, Dewar joined the Iowa Wild in the AHL for the 2019-20 season. There he continued to develop his game with 19 points in 52 games. His progress revved up during the 2020-21 season. He scored 23 points in 32 games with Iowa, showcasing his scoring touch at the AHL level.

Dewar Moves from the Minnesota Wild to the Maple Leafs

Dewar made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild during the 2021-22 season, playing in 35 games and contributing six points. He also gained valuable playoff experience. His role expanded significantly in the 2022-23 season. He became a regular, playing in 81 games and putting up 18 points. He was starting to demonstrate his ability to contribute consistently in the NHL.

During the 2023-24 season, Dewar continued to grow in Minnesota, scoring 14 points in 57 games before being traded to the Maple Leafs. With the Maple Leafs, he added five points in 17 regular-season games and one point in six playoff games.

Will Dewar and the Maple Leafs Engage in Salary Arbitration?

If the Maple Leafs and Dewar don’t reach a contract agreement soon, Dewar’s arbitration case will be scheduled for a hearing between July 20 and August 6. Dewar was one of 14 NHL players to elect for salary arbitration after being qualified by the Maple Leafs at $892,500.

Salary arbitration is a mechanism in the NHL that allows players and teams to settle contract disputes. During this process, an independent arbitrator reviews the cases presented by both the player and the team and then sets a contract for the player. This process works to ensure that both parties reach a fair agreement if they cannot negotiate one independently.

Dewar’s decision to elect for arbitration indicates he and his team believe his market value is higher than the qualifying offer extended by the Maple Leafs. The arbitration process provides him with an opportunity to secure a salary that he feels better reflects his contributions and potential.

The Bottom Line for Dewar and the Maple Leafs

While Dewar’s arbitration hearing is scheduled, there’s still a possibility that the team and Dewar’s camp could reach a deal before the hearing date. Often, teams and players use the arbitration deadline as a motivator to come to terms with a contract without needing the arbitrator’s decision. Historically, many cases are settled before reaching the actual arbitration hearing.

That said, if they cannot reach an agreement, the arbitrator will decide on Dewar’s contract. Likely the number will be slightly higher than the Maple Leafs have offered. It would potentially provide him with a salary more aligned with his perceived value.

Throughout his career, Dewar has shown himself to be a versatile forward capable of contributing offensively while also playing a physical game. He’s an upgrade to the team’s depth forwards and the Maple Leafs would benefit from his presence on the penalty kill. He’s tough, plays hard, and isn’t prone to huge on-ice mistakes. The team can trust him to provide quality minutes on a good value – at least thus far – contract.

Dewar is a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs. However, if they can’t reach a middle ground in their contract negotiations, he might be moved. There might be youngsters in the Maple Leafs organization who could take his place. However, it wouldn’t be the choice the Maple Leafs would make headed into the 2024-25 regular season.

