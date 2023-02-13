Vitali Kravtsov Has Asked for a Trade from the New York Rangers

Vitali Kravtsov has reportedly requested a trade from the New York Rangers. In a report published by Larry Brooks of The New York Post, the scribe writes, “The Post has confirmed that Vitali Kravtsov’s camp has requested that No. 74 be moved ahead of the March 3 deadline if he is not a part of the club’s immediate plans.” He adds, Saturday’s scratch in Carolina after having been reinserted into the lineup the previous night against Seattle following four straight in street clothes indicates that he is not.”

Kravtsov has three goals and three assists in 28 games for the Rangers this season. As the Rangers make a push for the playoffs and are buyers (having already traded for Vladimir Tarasenko), there’s no room to wait for Kravtsov to come around this season. The Rangers won’t open a spot for him to appease him while he’s developing, thus it’s more likely they move him, assuming they can find a taker. He’s making $875 and will be a pending RFA at the end of this season.

This Isn’t a Trade That “Needs to Happen”

The Rangers are under no obligation to move the player and might choose to hang onto him if he can’t be worked into a bigger deal. As per Kyle Hall, “I know the Kravtsov trade request will refuel the Patrick Kane to the Rangers rumor but it would take a third team now to complete the deal, and from what I have been told from people in Chicago they aren’t particularly high on him. They want a member of the Kid Line.” There’s a big money difference between Kravtsov and Kane so the Rangers would have to juggle a number of balls to make that work.

More likely would be a smaller trade for a depth piece. Forever Blue Shirts writes that perhaps the Rangers could spark up conversations with Arizona Coyotes over the next few days. They Coyotes have two potential targets in Nick Bjugstad and Nick Ritchie that could make for a suitable trade partner involving Kravtsov.

