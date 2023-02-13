Vitali Kravtsov Has Asked for a Trade from the New York Rangers

Vitali Kravtsov has reportedly requested a trade from the New York Rangers. In a report published by Larry Brooks of The New York Post, the scribe writes, “The Post has confirmed that Vitali Kravtsov’s camp has requested that No. 74 be moved ahead of the March 3 deadline if he is not a part of the club’s immediate plans.” He adds, Saturday’s scratch in Carolina after having been reinserted into the lineup the previous night against Seattle following four straight in street clothes indicates that he is not.”
Kravtsov has three goals and three assists in 28 games for the Rangers this season. As the Rangers make a push for the playoffs and are buyers (having already traded for Vladimir Tarasenko), there’s no room to wait for Kravtsov to come around this season. The Rangers won’t open a spot for him to appease him while he’s developing, thus it’s more likely they move him, assuming they can find a taker. He’s making $875 and will be a pending RFA at the end of this season.
This Isn’t a Trade That “Needs to Happen”
The Rangers are under no obligation to move the player and might choose to hang onto him if he can’t be worked into a bigger deal. As per Kyle Hall, “I know the Kravtsov trade request will refuel the Patrick Kane to the Rangers rumor but it would take a third team now to complete the deal, and from what I have been told from people in Chicago they aren’t particularly high on him. They want a member of the Kid Line.” There’s a big money difference between Kravtsov and Kane so the Rangers would have to juggle a number of balls to make that work.
More likely would be a smaller trade for a depth piece. Forever Blue Shirts writes that perhaps the Rangers could spark up conversations with Arizona Coyotes over the next few days. They Coyotes have two potential targets in Nick Bjugstad and Nick Ritchie that could make for a suitable trade partner involving Kravtsov.
Next: Josh Anderson Told a Trade Is Possible out of Montreal
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 21 hours ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Barbashev Told He Won’t Be Re-Signed, Blues Trying to Trade Him
The St. Louis Blues have informed Ivan Barbashev he will not receive a new...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Maple Leafs Interested in Blackhawks’ McCabe, Murphy
After a tough outing Wednesday against the Bruins, the Maple Leafs are looking for...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 weeks ago
NHL Trade Talk: 2 Teams Step Forward For Luke Schenn
Following the Bo Horvat trade, there are two names being closely watched in Vancouver...
-
Mark Stone Out Indefinitely, Golden Knights Likely Make Big Trade
Mark Stone had a second surgery and will be out indefinitely for the Golden...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 weeks ago
Carey Price Moving News Could Hint He’s Done With Canadiens
Carey Price's wife, Angela, seems to confirm that his playing days with the Montreal...
-
Could the Senators Flip Alex DeBrincat in a Deadline Trade?
The Ottawa Senators are struggling. Could they wind up flipping Alex DeBrincat in a...
-
Auston Matthews to Miss All-Star Game, 3 Weeks With Injury
Auston Matthews will not play in the All-Star Game and is likely to miss...
Larry
February 13, 2023 at 1:32 pm
Chicago wants one of the kid line + 1st of this year + 1st of next year and more…why would the NYR in their right minds to trade for Kane after they’ve got Tarasenko already?
Please, have some common sense before you write.