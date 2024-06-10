Vincent Desharnais In for Oilers, Among Other Lineup Changes

The Edmonton Oilers played well in Game 1 versus the Florida Panthers but were unable to score and lapsed a couple of times defensively, which allowed the Panthers to take a 1-0 series lead with a 3-0 victory. Confident in their ability to still leave Florida with a split on Monday night, the Oilers look to be making some lineup changes in an effort to boost their scoring and shore up a few holes. Among them, Vincent Desharnais appears to be coming in and Evander Kane is questionable.
Coming out of the pre-game skate on Monday morning, Desharnais was paired with Darnell Nurse and Kane was not on the ice. The new look lines for Edmonton included Adam Henrique playing with Leon Draisaitl and Dylan Holloway on the second line, with Sam Carrick likely slotting in on the fourth line between Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown.
Cody Ceci a Healthy Scratch?
Ceci and Nurse were on the ice for the two goals against in Game 1 and the pair has struggled when put together in the post-season. Head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked why he went back to that pairing when the numbers show they don’t fare well together, but he said the expected goals don’t tell the same story as the actual goals against. Still, he seems to be making a change. Perhaps realizing that he can’t keep putting them out together and lowering their ice time, getting the more physical and steady Desharnais in seems to be the way to go.
Philip Broberg, meanwhile, has played extremely well for Edmonton and is not coming out of the lineup.
What About Evander Kane?
As for Kane, it’s not clear where his injury status has him for Game 2. Mark Spector writes, “No Kane at practice, which is normal. One thing, source tells me Kane never (or very seldom) sat on the bench in Game 1. Whatever his injury, sitting doesn’t work for him. He’s walking the line between courageous and ineffective, 1 pt in 8 games.”
The Oilers want Kane in the lineup, but if he’s not going to be effective, perhaps its better he get the rest he needs.
