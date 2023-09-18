Tyler Bertuzzi Slows Buzz on Long-Term Talks with Maple Leafs

Tyler Bertuzzi, the newly signed forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, shared some insights during the Leafs Golf Classic on Monday. When asked about the possibility of a long-term deal with the team, Bertuzzi responded with a lighthearted tone, saying, “I haven’t even played my first game yet.” Clearly, his focus is on the upcoming season, and despite rumors the team might be open to inking something with him as early as January 1, 2023, discussions about his future are likely to follow the course of the season.
Bertuzzi’s agent, Todd Reynolds, revealed that they initially explored the option of securing a long-term deal in free agency. While there were offers on the table, none came close to the desired $5.5 million average annual value (AAV). Consequently, they decided to opt for a one-year contract with a contending team, given the anticipation of a higher salary cap next summer.
When questioned about his comfort level in the Toronto market, Bertuzzi playfully responded with a “We’ll see” and a laugh. He explained that he had multiple one-year contract opportunities but chose Toronto because it offered him the chance to compete with a strong team, play alongside talented players, and stay close to home.
Looking ahead to his role with the Maple Leafs, Bertuzzi expressed his intention to bring energy, be a relentless force on the puck, and establish a strong presence in front of the net. Having experienced playoff hockey previously, he is eager to return to that environment and continually compete for championships.
Tyler Bertuzzi’s arrival in Toronto brings excitement and anticipation, as fans eagerly await his contributions to the team’s success in the upcoming season. As the season unfolds, discussions about his long-term future with the Maple Leafs will undoubtedly become more prominent.
