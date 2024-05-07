Offense, Not Goaltending, Plagued the Maple Leafs in Playoffs

Reflecting on another disappointing playoff exit for the Toronto Maple Leafs, it becomes increasingly clear that goaltending wasn’t the primary issue plaguing the team. Instead, it was their lack of offense, particularly on the power play. Not being able to score on the man advantage proved to be the team’s Achilles’ heel in their first-round defeat against the Boston Bruins.

The Maple Leafs Power Play Woes Haunted Them

Despite fielding a regular-season roster loaded with offensive talent, including Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander, Toronto could only convert 1 out of 21 power play chances. That was not enough to carry the team to victory. The power-play success rate was the worst in the NHL playoffs, and the team finished with an abysmal 4.8% success rate.

This stark underperformance was partly because Nylander and Matthews missed almost half of the team’s games. That said, the team came up short even when they were in the lineup. The lack of success was a surprise, especially compared to their regular-season success, where they ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

The Coaching Staff Was Never Able to Make the Right Adjustment

Compounding their power play struggles was the apparent lack of ability to adapt from the coaching staff. Despite repeated failures, there were no tangible changes in the team’s approach to their special teams’ play. The Maple Leafs often seemed to be searching for the perfect power play possibility, resulting in too much perimeter play without posing a real threat to the opposing goaltender.

Even when they were on the perimeter, they didn’t shoot. In short, that also resulted in too much passing and not enough shooting. The only power play conversion was a shot from Jake McCabe from – of all places – far out. This stagnant approach only worsened their difficulties in generating quality scoring chances.

Compared with the Edmonton Oilers, the Maple Leafs Failed

A meaningful comparison can be seen between the Maple Leafs’ power play and the Edmonton Oilers’ power play. The Oilers had the most efficient power play percentage in the playoffs, at 45.0%. The Oilers’ strategy, best shown by Connor McDavid‘s fluid movement and unpredictability, created constant headaches for the Los Angeles Kings’ defense. In contrast, the Maple Leafs’ power play seemed static and lacked creativity and movement. It was far easier for the Bruins to defend.

Yet, the offensive struggles extended beyond the power play. The Maple Leafs found it challenging to generate goals at even strength throughout the series. Despite their reputation as a high-scoring team, Toronto scored only 12 goals in seven games against the Bruins, an average of less than two goals per game. This inability to consistently generate offense, combined with Boston’s solid defensive play, proved that Toronto could not overcome an obstacle.

Credit the Boston’s Defensive Excellence

To their credit, the Bruins executed a disciplined defensive game plan. They effectively neutralized the Maple Leafs’ offensive threats. They forced Toronto to the perimeter, blocked shots, and limited high-quality scoring chances. Even when Toronto broke down Boston’s defensive structure, they were met by Jeremy Swayman. His play in the net thwarted their remaining scoring opportunities.

Sadly, it would seem that Ilya Samsonov came out of the series looking like a bit of a scapegoat. Yet, under normal circumstances – if the Maple Leafs scored at least three goals each game – they would have won the series, and fans would be lauding the team’s effort and success.

Although goaltending will be the focus of deep scrutiny in this playoff exit, the Maple Leafs’ offensive deficiencies, particularly on the power play, sealed their fate against the Bruins. Interestingly, my prediction is that Samsonov will be the toast of Toronto. However, had the team scored just one more goal in Game 7 in regulation, he’d now be the hero.

