Breaking Down the Top Trade Packages for Penguins’ Erik Karlsson

With the Pittsburgh Penguins looking around the NHL for trades that could involve defenseman Erik Karlsson, a few teams have surfaced as possible landing spots. Karlsson’s $10 million cap hit and declining defensive play make him a hard pass for some teams, but Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report named four teams and offered up some returns in hypothetical trades that made sense.

He names the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Dallas Stars as fits.

The Penguins aren’t necessarily seeking a blockbuster return, but freeing up cap space and acquiring useful assets are key goals. So, which team has the best package to offer?

Erik Karlsson trade talk continues with Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes: Would Penguins Take Gostisbehere?

The Hurricanes may present the most balanced offer of the four teams mentioned. With Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov gone from their blue line, Karlsson could slot in as a key offensive contributor on the right side.

Carolina can absorb his cap hit and might offer a package of Shayne Gostisbehere, a conditional second-round pick (that could become a first), and a mid-tier prospect like Felix Unger-Sorum or Justin Poirier. Add in the Penguins’ potential willingness to retain salary, and this deal checks boxes for both teams. The Penguins move money and pick up some prospects. The Hurricanes get a top-two defenseman to fill a sizeable hole. Gretz does point out that the Hurricanes added K’Andre Miller, but they could use another addition.

Ottawa Senators: A Reunion?

Karlsson returning to Ottawa would be a headline-grabber, but the Senators aren’t a top-tier contender — at least not yet. They’re making strides, and it would be intriguing to see how much Karlsson could help.

A trade centered around Nick Jensen’s expiring deal, a mid-level prospect, and a 2027 first-round pick could work, but it’s a less enticing return. Unless Karlsson insists on a reunion, Ottawa’s offer likely falls short.

Detroit Red Wings: Is This the Big Yzerman Swing?

Detroit has cap space and a need on the right side of its defense. A package involving prospects like Carter Mazur or Shai Buium and a top-15 protected first-rounder would be among the best offers talent-wise. The question is whether GM Steve Yzerman feels this is the right time to take a big swing.

The Red Wings’ lack of urgency to date has been telling. Yzerman has been reluctant to spend big this offseason, and it’s hard to imagine he would move as much as other teams to add Karlsson if he doesn’t think the Red Wings are ready to compete.

Dallas Stars: What Can a Top Contender Afford to Lose?

Dallas is an ideal fit in terms of roster need and Cup aspirations. This is where Karlsson should go if he wants the best chance to win.

A trade built around taking on Ilya Lyubushkin’s contract, a second-round pick, and top prospect Mavrik Bourque—if the Penguins retain salary—would be the most impactful return. Bourque’s upside makes this deal potentially the most rewarding for Pittsburgh.

Which Package Would the Penguins Take?

Gretz puts some interesting trade packages on the table for Penguins GM Kyle Dubas. While Detroit could offer the best long-term pieces, the Dallas Stars offer the strongest immediate return with Mavrik Bourque leading the package. For the Penguins, the idea is to move Karlsson, but not give off the idea they are simply dumping his contract. Any more moves toward a rebuild is just more fuel to make Sidney Crosby rethink his long-term future there. Dubas wants pieces back that he can insert into his lineup.

Ilya Lyubushkin and Mavrik Bourque give Dubas something to think about.

If Pittsburgh retains some salary, this could be the win-win deal that finally moves Karlsson.

