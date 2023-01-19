Timo Meier Considered Top Trade Target for New York Rangers

“I’m told that Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks has risen to the very top of their list,” Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff said when talking about the New York Rangers and their desire to add ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Rangers are playing solid hockey of late, and have been rumored to be interested in players like Patrick Kane and other potential rentals, but Meier has struck their fancy as the Sharks offload as deadline sellers.
Interestingly, Meier is not a pending UFA. He’s set to be a restricted free agent, which means the Rangers are looking at signing him to an extension. Also interesting is that he’s due a qualifying offer of $10 million, as the player has arbitration rights. Clearly, the Rangers see him as someone they will build their offense around and not just a rental. If they get him on a max-term deal, somewhere around $8.5 million per season, they’ll have a proven scorer on their roster, one who is still young and has most of his prime years left to play.
The next question is what they’re willing to give up in the trade.
It will take a first-round pick, a top young player, and a prospect to land Meier, all of which the Rangers have. In fact, they have an extra first-round pick thanks to a deal that sent Nils Lundqvist to the Dallas Stars. All that said, the Rangers have some pretty important contracts coming up that need attention. Among them, Alexis Lafreniere, K’Andre Miller, Filip Chytil, and Vitali Kravtsov all ned news deals this summer. Even if one of them (Lafreniere) is moved in a Meier trade, that’s still potentially too many players and not enough cap space.
Perhaps the Rangers are better off not trying to acquire someone that needs to be signed to a monster deal in order to get the best value out of the deal. That is unless their plan is to flip Meier in the summertime, which creates new challenges of trying to deal for someone with a $10 million qualifying offer in his back pocket.
Patrick Kane might be the better fit, but if the Rangers are sold that Meier is their guy, their offseason will become a fascinating storyline worth watching.
Next: Talks of Bruins Exploring Bo Horvat Trade Picking Up
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Steven Stamkos Bags 500th Career Goal as Part of Hat-Trick Effort
The Lighting captain became the 46th member of the 500-goal club as part of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Out Three Months, Evans 8-10 Weeks
The Canadiens announced a series of injury updates Wednesday, most notably to the reigning...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Insider Says Canucks Possibly Better Off Trading Andrei Kuzmenko
The Vancouver Canucks are prioritizing the extension of Andrei Kuzmenko, but are they better...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Canadiens’ Caufield, Bruins’ Pastrnak Talking Big Extensions
A pair of Original Six clubs are seeking to lock down a pair of...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to acquire Ryan O'Reilly, reports are the St....
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Toews Sees Writing on the Wall Regarding Trade Out of Chicago
With trade speculation heating up, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews understands the situation he and...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Canucks Trying to Get Out From Under Conor Garland’s Contract
The Vancouver Canucks are looking to move Conor Garland's contract, but will they have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Oilers Can’t Afford to Sit On Blue Line, Must Make a Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are not at all where they want to be this season....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 weeks ago
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
After a 6-5 overtime loss, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury snapped and is taking...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sabres Almost Traded Tage Thompson Before Breakout Season
There's a story out there that the Buffalo Sabres almost traded Tage Thompson ahead...
Pingback: Matt Dumba Healthy Scratch Sparks “Wild” Trade Rumors – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Matt Dumba healthy scratch sparks "wild" trade rumors - sposnews
Pingback: Matt Dumba Healthy And Balanced Scrape Stimulates “Wild” Profession Rumors | Gems Hockey