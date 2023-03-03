Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win vs Flames

Once again the Toronto Maple Leafs gave up the first goal of the game. However, on Thursday they were able to come back with two goals of their own to skate to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames.
Calle Jarnkrok, Mitch Marner, and Joseph Woll played key roles in the Maple Leafs’ victory. After falling behind, Mitch Marner tied the game midway through the second period. Then, early in the third period, Jarnkrok broke the tie by scoring off a rebound after Flames’ goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped Morgan Rielly on a breakaway.
In goal for the Maple Leafs, Joseph Woll looked strong and made 25 saves to record the win for the Maple Leafs.
Takeaway One: Joseph Woll Won His
Joseph Woll was really solid last night. He made 25 saves on 26 shots in the Maple Leafs’ win. It was his third NHL game of the season and the seventh of his NHL career. On the season, he now has two wins in those three NHL games.
Woll was scored when the Flames were on the penalty kill (a goal by Blake Coleman very early in the first period). After that, he was able to completely shut the door on the Flames. It helped that his team played well in front of him.
During his time in the AHL, Woll has a 14-1-0 record for the Toronto Marlies. His goals-against-average is a solid 2.32 and his save percentage of.931. But, he’s been even better in his three NHL games. There he’s put up a goals-against-average of 2.04 and a save percentage of .938. He’s looked solid and tonight, for example, he had great rebound control.
Takeaway Two: Mitch Marner Continues to Play Great Hockey
In Wednesday night’s loss to the Edmonton Oilers, Mitch Marner had a multi-point night. However, the Oilers dominated that game so it was for naught. However, on Thursday night against the Flames, Marner scored the game-tying goal. But he was also dominant all game.
The goal last night was his 22nd of the season. He now also has 77 points in 62 games. Not new to consecutive games with points, Marner is on another streak. He’s now picked up points in three straight games. During that streak, he’s scored two goals and added four assists (for six points).
Takeaway Three: Calle Jarnkrok Breaks Scoring Drought
Since the trade for Ryan O’Reilly, Calle Jarnkrok has moved down the lineup to the bottom six. He’s been playing just fine, but his scoring has suffered. Last night, Jarnkrok was able to snap his five-game scoring drought by putting the puck past Markstrom.
Jarnkrok’s goal came early in the third period and put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-1. It was the game-winner.
Prior to his score, the 31-year-old forward had gone nine straight games without a goal. He had also failed to register a point in his last five games. On the season now, Jarnkrok has scored 13 goals and added 15 assists (for 28 points) in 55 games with the Maple Leafs.
Last season, Jarnkrok was a trade deadline acquisition for these very Flames. However, he didn’t make much of an impact. In 17 games, he didn’t score a single goal and only had four assists. He’s been much better this season with the Maple Leafs.
