Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Loss to the Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost their final game before the NHL’s winter recess to their rival, the Boston Bruins by a score of 5-2. The Bruins are the top-ranked team in the NHL. They showed it last night.

The loss was the third game between these Atlantic Division rivals and this time the score was indicative of the play. The first two games were each decided by a single goal. Not so much last night. The Bruins won easily.

The game had a playoff atmosphere due to the high status of the Maple Leafs and the Bruins’ history. Year after year, it seems, the Bruins have caused postseason misery for the Maple Leafs. As Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe noted, the Bruins are the class of the league.

They showed it last night.

Takeaway One: Ilya Samsonov Came Back to Earth

The Bruins beat Maple Leafs’ goalie Ilya Samsonov in every way they could. If he looked low, the shot went high over his glove. If he anticipated the shot going high, the score went under his glove. It was just one of those nights.

Ilya Samsonov, Maple Leafs

For Samsonov, the game marked his seventh consecutive start. He made plenty of strong saves, but he also didn’t make some saves he probably should have. For the first two periods, the game went back and forth. However, the Maple Leafs went behind in the third period and simply couldn’t catch up.

And, when he needed to, Bruins’ goalie Linus Ullmark made the stops he needed to make. He looks like a Vézina Trophy candidate to me.

Related: MAPLE LEAFS’ PLAYERS WORTH ROOTING FOR? CHOOSE BOBBY MCMANN

Takeaway Two: Wayne Simmonds Added Some Energy to the Team

In looking for positives to say about the Maple Leafs’ game, it had to be Wayne Simmonds’ best game of the season. He looked quick enough on the ice and determined. He added energy and some pop to the team. Although the fourth line got scored on when they got caught on a too-long shift, they also carried the play to the Bruins.

Early in the third period, the Bruins increased the lead to 3-1. Seconds later, the Bruins’ scorer was “confronted” by Simmonds. That was his role, and he was inserted into the lineup for just these kinds of physical and competitive games. As coach Keefe noted, Simmonds brought energy, voice, and experience to the team.

As noted, last night was likely Simmonds’ best game of the season.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Colin Blackwell & His Season with the Blackhawks

Takeaway Three: Calle Jarnkrok Scored His 12th Goal of the Season

Calle Jarnkrok scored his 12th goal of the season. That score equaled the number of goals he scored all of last season. He’s been productive over the past dozen games, scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Calle Jarnkrok Signs Maple Leafs

Jarnkrok’s goal brought the Maple Leafs close in the third period, but then the Bruins scored two quick goals to seal the game. It was either a good game for the Maple Leafs to forget or (vice versa) to recall as a bad example.

Related: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-1 Win Over the Capitals