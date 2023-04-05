Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 4-3 Win Over Blue Jackets

In a game that seemed to lack energy, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 4-2.

The Maple Leafs had a strong offensive performance in their win. They set season highs in shot attempts, shots on goal, and expected goals. They created a ton of scoring chances and these were quality chances. Only because the Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves played a fantastic game did the score stay close.

Zach Aston-Reese scored twice, including his career-high 10th goal of the season. Alex Kerfoot also scored his second goal in five games. Auston Matthews, who had an impressive 11 shots on goal in the game, fired in an empty-netter to take over the team’s goal-scoring lead again on the season. He now has one more goal than William Nylander.

Overall, although there wasn’t a lot of jump at Scotiabank Arena, a win is a win. That’s what the Maple Leafs need. With a few more wins, they’ll clinch second place in the Atlantic Division. They’ll also get the home-ice advantage that goes with it.

Takeaway One: Joseph Woll Has a Successful Game

Joseph Woll played a strong-enough game on Tuesday night. It wasn’t his best, but he did earn a win for the Maple Leafs against the Blue Jackets. Woll was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on an emergency basis today to take Matt Murray’s place. He made 24 saves in the game. He allowed only two goals on 26 shots and helped the Maple Leafs secure a 4-2 victory.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll called up on an emergency basis, Radim Zohorna returns to the AHL https://t.co/vKZH2H9TTe pic.twitter.com/hR2HgcG0Hp — AjaxPickering.ca (@ajaxpickering) April 4, 2023

With the win, Woll now has put together a record of 4-1-0 this season and a save percentage of .932. He’s been nothing if not reliable when called upon. With Murray out day-to-day (if he has a concussion not being able to fly), look for Woll to head to Boston for Thursday’s game. He’s likely to get a few more chances to start in the near future.

Related: MAPLE LEAFS QUICK HITS: JARNKROK, TAVARES & ZOHORNA

Takeaway Two: Zach Aston-Reese Finding His Groove

Who would have thought at the start of the season that Zach Aston-Reese would score 10 goals? He had never scored in double digits before this season. Yet, he’s been playing at a high level and producing offensively for the past few weeks, even before the trade deadline.

Aston-Reese has also formed good chemistry with his linemates, particularly David Kampf. The Maple Leafs have a formidable fourth line, which is something most successful postseason teams have. Aston-Reese scores goals as he plays, by working hard around the net and being physical.

At the same time as he’s scoring, he isn’t losing his defensive responsibilities. While Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe seems to like to tinker with lines, he’s left Aston-Reese and Kampf together for most of the season. Given their success together, that seems wise.

On Tuesday night, Sam Lafferty was on the fourth line as well. He worked out well there.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Samsonov, Woll & Zohorna

Takeaway Three: Scary Moment for Mitch Marner

There was a scary moment involving Mitch Marner. During the game, Kirill Marchenko accidentally stepped on the back of Marner’s knee and leg with his skate. Fortunately, although Marner felt something odd, he could continue playing the rest of the game without serious injury.

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs

Marner expressed relief that there was no cut. However, skates are sharp and the incident could have been problematic. Fortunately for Marner, he was none the worse for wear.

Related: Do the Maple Leafs and Michael Bunting Have a Problem?