3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs 7-2 Beat Down by the Islanders

The Toronto Maple Leafs were obliterated last night by the New York Islanders by a score of 7-2. Although the Maple Leafs had a strong first period, the game turned on a great save by Islanders’ goalie Ilya Sorokin. Sorokin had an outstanding game for the Islanders, and his incredible save on Erik Gustafsson was the kicker.

It’s great to see a goalie make such tough saves, but not if your team is the one getting stoned. Part of me worries when I see a game like this one; then, part of me says that a loss is a loss. Might as well lose by five goals than by an Alex Kerfoot shootout goal in the ninth round (if you’re on the other side of this).

Perhaps the team will come out harder in Florida on Thursday just to avoid this feeling of frustration.

Takeaway One: Just Too Many Maple Leafs Mistakes Did Them In

Face it, the Maple Leafs had a rough game defensively against the Islanders. Sure, credit to the Islanders for the pressure that caused the turnovers. However, that does not negate the fact that there were – in fact – turnovers and bad choices galore.

The scary thing is that, if the Maple Leafs can be pressured into tons of mistakes tonight, isn’t that an invitation for other teams to mimic what happened? Certainly, there’s some game film for the Tampa Bay Lightning to watch.

Timothy Liljegren had a tough game on Tuesday night in New York.

The Maple Leafs had far too many defensive problems and turned the puck over far too many times. There was a lot of running around and poor puck decisions. Timothy Liljegren had a tough night.

It would be wrong to ignore what happened. These kinds of errors need to be fixed if the team hopes to move past the first round of the postseason. Perhaps it’s also not a time to get goofy about a loss.

We will see.

Takeaway Two: Mitch Marner Becomes Fourth Maple Leafs’ Player to Log Two 90-Point Seasons In a Row

In some rare good news on this night, Mitch Marner reached an impressive accomplishment. He recorded his second 90-point season in a row. Maple Leafs’ fans might be getting used to his accomplishments. However, it is impressive.

Having a single 90-point season is no small feat. However, for Marner to do it in consecutive seasons puts him in rare Maple Leafs’ company. He now joins the ranks of franchise legends like Doug Gilmour, Darryl Sittler, and Lanny McDonald. They are the only other players in Maple Leafs’ history to do it. It was exactly 30 seasons ago that Gilmour reached the mark last.

Marner has established himself as an elite NHL player. He’s certainly become this year’s leader on the team. For now, although it didn’t seem like it tonight, the focus is on the upcoming playoffs. But, what about next season? Can Marner do it for a third in a row?

Here at NHLTradeTalk, we wish congratulations to Marner on this well-deserved accomplishment.

Takeaway Three: Time to Quickly Forget This Game and Look Ahead

It’s time for the Maple Leafs to put this game behind them – and quickly – so the team can focus on the future. So here’s the team’s next week.

The Maple Leafs have a coming game against the Florida Panthers. They will meet these same Panthers three times before the end of the season. The word was that Ilya Samsonov won’t be on the remainder of the trip with his new child expected to be born soon back in Toronto.

Hopefully, the team can put tonight’s game behind them and focus on playing their best hockey on Thursday. Good luck to the Maple Leafs!

