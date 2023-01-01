Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 6-2 Win Over Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs played a complete defensive and offensive game last night to beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche by a score of 6-2. The game ended the year for the Maple Leafs.
It was a solid 2022 for the team. Only the Boston Bruins (65 wins) and Colorado (with 58) put together more wins than the Maple Leafs did in 2022.
The Blue and White defended really well and limited the Avalanche all over the ice. It was a win the team needed and ended their three-game road trip on a positive note. They had lost 6-3 on Thursday night in Arizona. It was a much better feeling to start the 2023 season.
Takeaway One: Matthews Scores His 18th Goal of the Season
Auston Matthews scored his 18th goal (and added an assist) in the 6-2 win. Matthews’ goal was the 499th point of his NHL career (it came in his 444th game). During the 2022 calendar year, Matthews scored 58 goals. That’s one more goal than Connor McDavid had scored. (from “Maple Leafs end year in winning fashion, beating the defending Cup champion Avalanche,” Terry Koshan, Toronto Sun, 31/12/2022).
After the game, and it seems befitting of New Years’ Eve, Matthews looked back over his seasons with the Maple Leafs and noted that:
“I’ve been fortunate to play on really good teams year after year and competitive teams.”
Matthews added that “It’s not as much of an individual accomplishment as it is a team accomplishment. I know myself and Mitchy (Marner, with 497 career points) are closing in on that, but we’re working toward something bigger.”
It makes sense that this team is focused both on the regular season; but also they are interested in “something bigger,” which is some postseason success. They haven’t had much luck over the past few seasons.
Related: Time for Maple Leafs’ Fans to Lay Off Morgan Rielly
Takeaway Two: Total Team Defense by the Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs won because they were simply better on the night than the Avalanche. During the tame, the team’s systems looked to be working better than the systems the Avalanche were using. The Maple Leafs seemed to have the ice covered in ways that the Avalanche could not. When there was a rebound or a turnover, the Maple Leafs were on the puck sooner and sped away in transition.
In all the areas where the team looked slow in the loss against the Coyotes, they looked good against the Avalanche. They jumped harder and won more puck battles than the Avalanche. The Maple Leafs also backchecked relentlessly.
Toronto is fast becoming one of the NHL’s best defensive teams. If last night was an indication of what they can do against a good team like the Avalanche, then they can go farther in 2023 than it was predicted.
Related: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 6-3 Loss to the Coyotes
Takeaway Three: Michael Bunting Finishes with a Flurry
Michael Bunting scored two goals last night and ended his 2022 season on a good note. Now on the season, he’s scored 11 goals and added 15 assists (for 26 points) in 37 games. He’s about on the same pace as he ended the 2021-22 season scoring.
He showed his quick reflexes to jump on a free puck and send it into the net. Then he scored his second goal into an empty net late in the game. He’s become a hard-nosed, gritty offensive player who goes to the hard places on the ice and makes a living in front of the opposition goalie. It was a good game by the second-year forward.
Related: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO MAPLE LEAFS’ PROSPECT JEREMY BRACCO?
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Hurricanes’ Max Pacioretty Could Return Within Next 10 Games
The Hurricanes could get an early trade-deadline acquisition from within. Can Max Pacioretty boost...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Can Canucks’ Pettersson Hit the 100-Point Mark in 2022-23?
Elias Pettersson has had some great seasons with the Vancouver Canucks. Can he hit...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
5 Forwards Toronto Maple Leafs Might Target For Trades In 2023
There are many insiders suggesting the Toronto Maple Leafs could add a significant forward....
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 weeks ago
Avs Acquire Denis Malgin from Toronto in trade for Dryden Hunt
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt.
-
Oilers Sign D Jason Demers to 1-Yr, 2-Way Contract
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Jason Demers. Will he help settle down a blue...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
William Nylander Could Be Too Costly for Maple Leafs to Re-Sign
William Nylander is having a career year and insiders believe he might be pricing...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Interested in Trading For Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty [Report]
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly showing interest in trading for Sam Lafferty of the...
-
McDavid Says NHL Must Clarify Rules After Debatable Offside Call
After allowing the St. Louis Blues to tie up the hockey game late in...
-
Would You Trade McDavid & Oilers’ Top 4 for Matthews and His?
Who has the better top four on offense: the Edmonton Oilers led by McDavid...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Bettman’s News on Salary Cap Changes Trade Plans For Teams
Gary Bettman prepared teams today when he said the salary cap may not jump...