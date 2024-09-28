Surprises That Might Come Out of Oilers Camp Before the Season

The Edmonton Oilers have four pre-season games remaining before the start of the 2024-25 regular season. In those games, it is expected that the team will start icing more of a regular-season roster and making the difficult cuts that include players who have a chance to make the team out of training camp.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch noted that the lineups will likely include half players who are likely already in. The other half will be players who are on the cusp. Line combinations will be a focus, as will certain roles on special teams and in other areas the team would like to get down before the games matter.

Will any surprises be coming out of this camp? Will someone make the team that came that wasn’t pegged to when camp began? Will certain roles be given to players that they’ve never served before?

Josh Brown Might Be on Opening Night Oilers Roster

A defenseman the team added this season because he’s experienced and has size, Josh Brown hasn’t looked terribly effective in pre-season, but it sounds like he’s already being slotted in on the Oilers’ roster, possibly in a six or seven role.

The Oilers gave him a three-year deal in free agency. They must have seen something in him that they like and fans aren’t as quick to welcome what he brings. Will Brown still get the nod, even if he struggles in the last few games?

Noah Philp Could Make the Team Out of Camp

While Josh Brown hasn’t been all that noticeable, Noah Philp has been. Not expected to really be vying for a spot because he took over a year off, Philp has been effective at center in pre-season games. He’s playing hard, winning faceoffs, and playing a strong two-way game.

Noah Philp could be a surprise addition to Oilers out of camp

Not a spring chicken, Philp is now 26. He faces a challenge in securing a spot on the main roster and will likely begin the season in the AHL to get up to speed. That said, if he keeps winning battles and playing well, the Oilers are looking for a fourth-line center. He might get a look.

Bouchard Could Play More Penalty Kill Minutes

Knoblauch said that Evan Bouchard would be part of the penalty-killing plans this season. He wouldn’t commit to how often he would use him and if he’d be in the top-four — it’s likely Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse first — but additional minutes shorthanded could be part of Bouchard’s future.

That would be a surprise considering how many minutes Bouchard already plays and the fact he’s starting every single power play.

Darnell Nurse Plays And Finds Chemistry with Emberson

Knoblauch noted that Darnell Nurse won’t play on Saturday, but he didn’t rule Nurse out for the remainder of the pre-season. It would be good if Nurse could play because he’ll need to get up to speed and the Oilers need to test him with a defense partner before the games matter.

As is, that spot looks to be Ty Emberson‘s to lose. The nice surprise might be that when these two play together, they have quick chemistry, which will be a major relief for the Oilers. One of the big concerns going into the season is that the Oilers don’t have another top-four defenseman on the right side.

Next: McDavid Gets Unique Spot On SI’s Most Influential Figures List