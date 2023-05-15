What 3 Steps Should the Maple Leafs Take Next to Fix The Team?

The Toronto Maple Leafs had yet another disappointing end to their season. While they got past the first round of the postseason, they were beaten in five games by the surprising Florida Panthers in Round 2.

One step closer, but that’s it. In the end, even though the Maple Leafs exorcized one demon, there’s still more to go. Now the job is to regroup and move on.

The goal remains the same. The team needs to answer the question: “How can we move further toward winning the Stanley Cup?” In the Toronto market, that really is the only question that counts for the future. And, all strategy needs to point toward that end.

The video below Shows What Elliotte Friedman and Kevin Bieksa believe should be done with the team and in what order.

Three Key Steps in the Maple Leafs’ Business Plan

Here are three key areas they need to address to improve their chances of success.

Step One: Determine the Future of General Manager Kyle Dubas

The first step the Maple Leafs must take is to address the future of General Manager Kyle Dubas. While this is purely Friedman’s opinion, he believes it wouldn’t be surprising if discussions have already taken place regarding his return.

Friedman believes that swiftly resolving this matter is essential. This first step will impact the team’s decision-making process and allow them to focus on other important roster decisions.

Step Two: Evaluate Team Goals and Personnel

Following the resolution of the management situation, the Maple Leafs must evaluate their team’s goals and personnel. According to Bieksa, the team needs to determine how they want to build their team. He suggests three choices: (a) to make the playoffs, (b) to advance past the first round, or (c) to become a Stanley Cup contender.

Do the Maple Leafs try to bring Ryan O’Reilly back?

If the choice is the latter, the evaluation should focus on identifying players who possess the qualities required to achieve the desired goal. For example, a player like Yanni Gourde brings a playoff mindset and contributes significantly to a Cup-winning team. Players like him would be highly valued.

Step Three: Assess Team Direction and Make Necessary Adjustments

The Maple Leafs must assess the direction they want to take next season. This regular season at the trade deadline the kind of changes made focused on addressing the specific need of preparing the team for its matchup against Tampa Bay. However, as Bieksa noted, these adjustments deviated from the team’s usual style of play. He hinted that’s one reason the Maple Leafs didn’t fare that well against the Panthers.

The management needs to determine the team’s identity and establish a clear plan moving forward. They should consider acquiring players like Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Shannon. However, both choices should align with the team’s direction.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs, and in What Order?

The Maple Leafs soon will face crucial decisions that will shape their future. As noted above, according to the Hockey Central panel, the order these decisions should be made consists of (a) Resolving the situation with Kyle Dubas, (b) evaluating the team’s goals and personnel, and (c) making necessary adjustments based on their desired direction are essential steps.

Additionally, the new general manager must address contract negotiations, especially with a star player like Auston Matthews. Considering what Matthews might want to stay could become a crucial factor in determining what happens to Dubas.

Auston Matthews UD Card Toronto Maple Leafs MVP

The team’s long-term success toward the Stanley Cup is what should drive all the decisions. One thing the panel did note that was positive was that key players such as Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly have demonstrated their commitment to the team. That, in itself, is an encouraging sign for Toronto fans.

Over the next few weeks, the Maple Leafs’ management needs must navigate a number of challenges strategically – all the time, keeping the team’s best interests in mind as they aim to build a winning roster.

