San Jose Sharks Fire Head Coach David Quinn

The San Jose Sharks have announced that the organization has relieved David Quinn of his head coaching duties. The news became official on Wednesday afternoon, with no replacement named. The Sharks (19-54-9) finished last in the NHL and failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.
Quinn was in his second season as coach of the Sharks. He departs with a 41-98-25 record in 164 games. In fairness, Quinn was caught in a transition period for the organization, set for a rebuild, but trying to hold off going full rebuild when the need to do so was inevitable. The coach didn’t have a lot to work with to make his team competitive.
According to NHL.com, the Sharks made this decision after completing their end-of-the-season meetings. They noted, “… we have made the difficult decision to make a change at the head coach position,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. Grier added:
“David is a good coach and an even better person. I would like to personally thank him for his hard work over these past two seasons. He and his staff did an admirable job under some difficult circumstances, and I sincerely appreciate how they handled the situation.”
Who Might the Sharks Turn to Next?
As for who might be on the franchise’s radar as next coach, there will be plenty of strong candidates to choose from. Jay Woodcroft (Edmonton Oilers), Dean Evason (Minnesota Wild), Craig Berube (St. Louis Blues), D.J. Smith (Ottawa Senators), Lane Lambert (New York Islanders), Todd McLellan (Los Angeles Kings), and Don Granato (Buffalo Sabres) are all available having been coaches who were fired this season by their respective teams.
Next: Lindy Ruff Hired Again by the Buffalo Sabres as Head Coach
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 hours ago
Patrick Kane Sends Note to Red Wings Fans Hinting at Future
Patrick Kane sent a note to Detroit Red Wings fans on Wednesday, which might...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Insider Says Maple Leafs Refuting Nasty William Nylander Rumor
Elliotte Friedman was asked about a wild rumor explaining William Nylander out of the...
-
Florida Panthers/ 17 hours ago
Sergei Bobrovsky Makes Possible Save of 2023-24 NHL Playoffs
Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made what might go down as the save of the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
34-Year-Old Jakub Voracek Announces Retirement From The NHL
34-year-old Jakub Voracek has announced his retirement from the NHL. He had an amazing...
-
Hyman Scores 3, McDavid 5 Assists as Oilers Beat Kings 7-4 in Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers opened their best-of-seven series with the Kings by winning Game 1...
-
Kris Knoblauch Ramped Up for First Oilers Playoff Coaching Run
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch makes NHL playoff debut after almost 9 years...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Lindy Ruff Hired Again by the Buffalo Sabres as Head Coach
Lindy Ruff is back with the Buffalo Sabres. The organization has hired the former...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flames Reporter Predicts Big On-Ice Reunion Next Season
One reporter for the Calgary Flames suggests he's hearing that a big on-ice reunion...
-
Oilers and Evander Kane Seemingly Blow a Huge LTIR Opportunity
News of Evander Kane's LTIR injury have stirred up debate as the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
Battle Of Florida: Panthers Take Game 1, Win 3-2 Over Lightning
The Florida Panthers took Game 1 of their first-round series with the Tampa Bay...