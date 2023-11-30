According to Elliotte Friedman, “Despite rumours to the contrary, I don’t sense Ottawa is interested in moving Thomas Chabot.” Friedman didn’t go into more detail in his 32 Thoughts column, but if there is talk about Chabot being dealt, it’s likely due to his return to the Senators’ lineup. And, the salary cap situation in Ottawa requires addressing.
The Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch shared that Chabot will return to the lineup in the team’s Friday matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He missed the last 10 games with a broken right hand and with his return, “The juggling act will officially begin for Steve Staios on Thursday.” Happy to have him back, Garrioch notes his return will create a cap crunch. It will require some roster management in the next 24 hours.
As the Senators activate Chabot’s $8 million cap hit, the Senators will be up against the NHL’s $83.5 million cap ceiling. Garrioch cites PuckPedia who says the “Senators will have to make moves with at least two players on the roster to make everybody fit.” They need to free up $1.55 million. Mark Kastelic or Ridly Greig could go on LTIR in the short term, but eventually, the Senators need to make a bigger move.
The Senators don’t have unlimited time to make up their minds.
Staois Looking at Multiple Options, Trading Chabot Is Not Among Them
Right now, Staios is studying all his options. At some point in January, the Senators will be able to sign suspended center Shane Pinto. The plan is to bring him back and if the club intends to keep Chabot, it will be then that the Senators really have work to do.
Signing Pinto requires the team to either execute a trade or dispatch one or two one-way contracts to Belleville.
