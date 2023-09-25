San Jose Sharks Open to Trading Couture and Hertl, If Either Asks

The San Jose Sharks are reportedly open to trading their captain, Logan Couture, and star center, Tomas Hertl. While this news has raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike, it appears that the Sharks’ management is prepared to entertain offers for these key players if they express a desire to move on. It just goes to show the organization is all in on their rebuild.

General Manager Mike Grier revealed this intriguing possibility during an interview with Bay Area News’ Curtis Pashelka on September 21. Grier emphasized that he maintains regular communication with Couture and Hertl and would be willing to listen to trade proposals if the players themselves express a desire to seek new opportunities. “I check in with (Hertl and Couture) a lot, and if there ever were to come a time when they felt like they needed or wanted to go somewhere else, it’s definitely something I would listen to, and if it made sense for us, I would explore it,” Grier stated.

However, it’s important to note that neither Couture nor Hertl has shown a desire to leave the Sharks at this time. Both players have expressed their commitment to the team, citing their enthusiasm for working with head coach David Quinn and the coaching staff, as well as their excitement about the young talent on the roster. As of yet, the rebuild hasn’t scared either player off.

Will There Be a Demand for Either Player?

If and when these two players decide it’s time to try another location, Grier may have his work cut out for him in securing a good deal. He’s a solid player, but with 67 points as a season-high over his last four years, it’s difficult to know what the appetite around the league would be to acquire him and the years he has left on the deal without the Sharks retaining salary. Couture, with an annual salary of $8 million through the 2026-27 season, has a limited list of preferred trade destinations.

Meanwhile, Hertl is currently in the second year of an eight-year contract worth $8.137 million per year, featuring a full no-movement clause until 2025-26, after which it becomes a modified no-trade clause. He’s a solid player too, but that’s a long commitment.

The age factor also comes into play, as Couture will turn 35 in March, and Hertl will celebrate his 30th birthday in November. Some potential trade partners may be hesitant to acquire players with long-term contracts that extend into their thirties.

Moving these two players won’t be like trading Erik Karlsson. He had just won a Norris Trophy when the Pittsburgh Penguins gave up a solid return to acquire him in a trade. It took a 101-point season from a defenseman for the Sharks to get anything good, and even then, many argue they didn’t get the return they should have.

