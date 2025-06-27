Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett Signs 8-Year Extension With Panthers

Sam Bennett has signed an eight-year extension with the Florida Panthers. The deal is wroth $8 million per season.

The Florida Panthers took care of the first of three big pending UFA contracts, signing Sam Bennett to an eight-year contract extension on Friday afternoon. The deal is worth $8 million per season, and it locks up one of the bigger names in the free agent market. The agreement includes a five-year no-move clause and a partial no-trade in the final three seasons.

Bennett had a great season, leading the playoffs with 15 goals in 23 games. He won the Conn Smythe.

Bennett joins Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones, and Gustav Forsling as signed through 2030 (or beyond) by Florida. Now, the focus will shift to Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand.

This is less than Bennett could have earned on the open market, but the no-tax state advantage helped him keep the annual average salary down. He also announced, as the team was celebrating their most recent Stanley Cup win, that he wasn’t leaving (with “8 more years” flashing on the screen behind him.

