Sabres Will Be Proactive With Dahlin and Power Contracts

Expect the Buffalo Sabres to try and sign their two top defensemen this summer and well ahead of crunch time when the organization will be pressured to get a deal done. While speaking with Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli on his podcast Frankly Speaking, GM Kevyn Adams said that there’s time, but he foresees a scenario where the Sabres get proactive with those two contracts, much like they did with other future stars on the team.
Adams is known as a GM who likes to lock his guys up early. He signed Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson to similar long-term deals and gave good money to Mattias Samuelsson, all with the expectation that these players would grow into value deals for the organization. So far, his bets have been bang on as Thompson exploded offensively this season with 47 goals and 94 points, while Cozens took a huge step, potting 31 goals and 68 points. Power and Dahlin are already positioning the Sabres to boast one of the better blue-line tandems in the NHL, and considering they are just 20 and 23 years old respectively, it would make sense to get them on deals that stay affordable as the players grow into NHL superstars.
The Sabres’ plan seems to be to lock in their core guys to team-friendly deals and get ahead of the curve. Both Power and Dahlin have one more season on their current deals, so Adams can start negotiating with them on July 1st when it comes to extensions. That will likely be his priority, as it will be to secure the future of the team’s goaltending position. Right now they have Devon Levi making waves, but it’s not clear if the club will ride with two inexperienced netminders or try to sign a veteran in the short term as the team is expected to start competing for the playoffs.
There’s no reason to believe that either Dahlin or Power would like to use any leverage as RFAs to work their way out of Buffalo, but if the Sabres can get them locked up, the team becomes a lot more attractive a destination for UFAs and other players who see the Sabres as a team of the future.
Next: Sharks GM “Ready to Listen Again” on a Karlsson Deal
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Cooper Slams Former Coach For Discussing Vasilevskiy Weakness
Jon Cooper not happy that former Tampa coach Derek Lalonde was talking about his...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Game-Time Decision: Joe Pavelski Close to Return for Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski is continually improving in regards to his health. He plans to travel...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
2023 NHL Deadline Trades That Haven’t Panned Out As Expected
Some teams make out really well with smart trade deadline deals. Other teams find...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Makar Suspension Likely As NHL Tries to Avoid Avs/Kraken Bloodbath
Cale Makar has a hearing with the NHL DoPS and it's likely he's looking...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Look to Jack Campbell in Game 4… What About Game 5?
Jack Campbell may have saved the season for the Edmonton Oilers. Should they call...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
McDavid On Lack of Playoff Scoring: “I Couldn’t Care Less About Points”
Connor McDavid was asked about a lack of scoring so far in the series...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 week ago
Hurricanes’ Teräväinen Injury Will Test Team’s Postseason Resolve
The Carolina Hurricanes will miss forward Teuvo Teräväinen for the remainder of Round 1...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Alex DeBrincat Future With Senators Remains in Limbo
With conflicting reports about Alex DeBrincat's plans of signing a contract extension with the...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Canucks No Longer Considering Thatcher Demko Trade
The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly not looking to trade Thatcher Demko, despite rumors earlier...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 weeks ago
Key Flames Players Non-Committal to Staying As Contracts Close
Neither Elias Lindholm or Mikael Backlund would offer much in the way of reassurance...