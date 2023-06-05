Rumors Surrounding Patrick Roy’s Joining New York Rangers Silenced

Reports of Patrick Roy potentially joining the New York Rangers as head coach have been dampened. While rumors of his return to the NHL swirled following his Memorial Cup win with the Quebec Remparts, it appears that Roy is not in the running for the coaching position with the Rangers.
While Kyle Hall tweeted, that chatter of Roy to the Rangers was getting louder Monday morning, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, the Rangers have clarified that Roy is not considered a coaching candidate, and he will not be interviewed for the vacant position. The team has not reached out to Roy, nor do they have any plans to do so. The front-runners for the coaching job behind the Rangers’ bench remain John Hynes and Peter Laviolette.
Roy had previously announced that this season would be his last with the Quebec Remparts, where he served as both head coach and general manager. While the chatter surrounding Roy potentially joining the Rangers had gained momentum, it now seems that other candidates are being prioritized for the role.
As the coaching search continues for the Rangers, fans and analysts alike eagerly await the team’s decision on who will guide the Blueshirts in the upcoming season.
Unless a coach is fired in the next few weeks, that leaves only the Calgary Flames without a coach. Walker writes, “Word is the Flames, who along with the Rangers are the only teams left without a coach, have yet to reach out to the one-time Jack Adams Award winner as of Monday morning.”
The Ducks hired Greg Cronin as head coach on Monday and it was reported that Mike Babcock will be named coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets when his contract commitments to the Toronto Maple Leafs end on June 30. Roy may deserve another chance in the NHL based on his resume, but he might not get one right away. It could take a coach being let go during the season before Roy is on another team’s radar.
Next: Two Key Reasons Auston Matthews Will Sign a Contract Extension
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Time for Maple Leafs’ Big Three to Put Money Where Mouths Are
The way things are typically done renders the Toronto Maple Leafs from maximizing their...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Feasible All Four Jets’ Stars Leave Winnipeg This Summer [Report]
One NHL insider says it's not out of the realm of possibility that all...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 days ago
Patrick Kane’s Surgery Throws His NHL Future into Uncertainty
Patrick Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on Thursday, a decision that will keep...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Kyle Dubas Hired by Penguins as President Of Hockey Operations
The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially hired Kyle Dubas to be the President of Hockey...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Dubas May Say No to Penguins GM Job, Another Team In Mix
New reports suggest that Kyle Dubas may have turned down the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Dorion Details the Delay In Chychrun Being Traded to Senators
Pierre Dorion shared what took so long for the Jakob Chychrun deal to materialize...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Spencer Carbery Named New Coach of the Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are set to announce Spencer Carbery as the new head coach...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Patrick Roy Rumored as Possible Head Coach for Blue Jackets
Patrick Roy could be the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, according...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 week ago
Sebastian Aho’s Contract Situation and the Hurricanes Dilemma
Sebastian Aho is going to be getting a significant raise at the end of...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
NHLPA Investigating Kyle Dubas: What About the Penguins?
The NHLPA confirmed they're looking into former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and a...