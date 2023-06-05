Rumors Surrounding Patrick Roy’s Joining New York Rangers Silenced

Reports of Patrick Roy potentially joining the New York Rangers as head coach have been dampened. While rumors of his return to the NHL swirled following his Memorial Cup win with the Quebec Remparts, it appears that Roy is not in the running for the coaching position with the Rangers.

While Kyle Hall tweeted, that chatter of Roy to the Rangers was getting louder Monday morning, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, the Rangers have clarified that Roy is not considered a coaching candidate, and he will not be interviewed for the vacant position. The team has not reached out to Roy, nor do they have any plans to do so. The front-runners for the coaching job behind the Rangers’ bench remain John Hynes and Peter Laviolette.

Patrick Roy to the Rangers chatter is getting louder! 👀 #NYR — Kyle Hall (@KHallNY) June 5, 2023

Roy had previously announced that this season would be his last with the Quebec Remparts, where he served as both head coach and general manager. While the chatter surrounding Roy potentially joining the Rangers had gained momentum, it now seems that other candidates are being prioritized for the role.

As the coaching search continues for the Rangers, fans and analysts alike eagerly await the team’s decision on who will guide the Blueshirts in the upcoming season.

The Post has learned that #NYR do not consider Patrick Roy a coaching candidate and he will not receive an interview for the position. https://t.co/4r3vriZb9u via @nypostsports — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) June 5, 2023

Unless a coach is fired in the next few weeks, that leaves only the Calgary Flames without a coach. Walker writes, “Word is the Flames, who along with the Rangers are the only teams left without a coach, have yet to reach out to the one-time Jack Adams Award winner as of Monday morning.”

The Ducks hired Greg Cronin as head coach on Monday and it was reported that Mike Babcock will be named coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets when his contract commitments to the Toronto Maple Leafs end on June 30. Roy may deserve another chance in the NHL based on his resume, but he might not get one right away. It could take a coach being let go during the season before Roy is on another team’s radar.

Next: Two Key Reasons Auston Matthews Will Sign a Contract Extension