Revisiting Oilers Second-Best Trade By Holland: Foegele for Bear

Back in July of 2021, in an emotional move that stirred both excitement and skepticism among Edmonton Oilers fans, General Manager Ken Holland orchestrated a trade that has proven to be a definitive win for the team. The deal sent polarizing defenseman Ethan Bear packing to the Carolina Hurricanes in return for Warren Foegele. At the time, it was a questionable move considering many thought the Oilers were giving up on a high-end prospect and eventual top-four d-man. Ultimately, it has emerged as one of the standout moves in recent Oilers history.
Bear, a promising defenseman, failed to solidify his presence in Edmonton. After a bad play in the 2020-21 postseason, he was blamed for making a critical mistake and some fans were not kind. The Oilers elected to move on and sent him to the Hurricanes.
He had a small run in Carolina before bouncing around to other teams, ultimately landing with the Washington Capitals. Despite flashes of potential, he struggled to find consistency on the ice, and is currently out of the lineup, having entered the NHL Players Assistance Program.
On the flip side, Foegele’s arrival in Edmonton initially raised eyebrows as most Oilers’ fans knew little about him. Known as a strong analytics winger, some might argue he took time to find his stride. However, it didn’t take long for him to establish himself as a reliable depth forward and he came as advertised. This season, he really showcased his value with a career-high 20 goals and 41 points. His work ethic, characterized by relentless forechecking and a penchant for physical play, along with a nice scoring touch, endeared him to teammates and fans.
This deal, a one-for-one, became a clear win for the Oilers. Foegele has become a fan favorite, often underappreciated for how many intangibles he brings to the team.
Can the Oilers Hang Onto Foegele?
Although Foegele’s pending unrestricted free agency presents a challenge for the Oilers’ salary cap management, there’s no denying his impact on the team’s performance. His contributions have turned out to be a vital component of the roster, and he’ll likely play a factor in the team’s postseason success.
As for where the Foegele trade for Bear ranks, it has to be among the top trades during his tenure. The clear winner is the Mattias Ekholm deal, but Foegele’s arrival might be a close second.
While the departure of Bear may have left some fans lamenting the loss of a fan favorite, the consensus remains clear: the Foegele-Bear swap was a resounding victory for the Oilers. As the team looks ahead to future seasons, there’s optimism that the two sides will get a deal done and that Foegele won’t want to go anywhere. That may be wishful thinking considering he’s earned himself a hefty raise, but the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere.
Next: Oilers Storylines During a Special Night in Arizona
More News
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 12 hours ago
Jeff Carter Announces NHL Retirement Following Penguins Game
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter has officially announced his retirement from the NHL after...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Predicting Max Domi’s Impact in the Upcoming Bruins Series
Over the last half of the regular season, Max Domi became a force for...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Couturier on Flyers Future: Will Clear Air With Tortorella
Sean Couturier says he plans to "clear the air" with John Tortorella over the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
The 2023-24 Race for the Hart Trophy Is On: The Candidates
The race for the 2023-24 NHL Hart Trophy is on and here are the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Provide Updates on Several Player Injuries
The Toronto Maple Leafs have provided several updates on key players who have been...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Connor McDavid Will Play As Oilers Take on Sharks Monday
Connor McDavid was on the ice for a full practice with the Edmonton Oilers...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
How Inexperienced Canucks Could Make Noise In The Playoffs
Most of the Vancouver Canucks roster might not have playoff experience in front of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers to Recall Philip Broberg for Remaining Games of Regular Season
The Edmonton Oilers are expected to give a look to Philip Broberg over the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Nazem Kadri Embracing Veteran Role with Flames
The 33-year-old forward has begun to crave out a leadership role for himself on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Defensemen Proving to Be Key Offensive Weapon
The Edmonton Oilers are the only team in the NHL this season to have...