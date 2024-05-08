Time to Remove Sheldon Keefe as Maple Leafs Head Coach?

Sheldon Keefe’s tenure as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs has been marked by impressive regular-season success, but the team’s playoff performances have left much to be desired. With rumors about his potential removal from the position, it’s time to assess his impact. “Now more than ever I believe in myself and our team in that I will win, and our team will win […] that decision is out of my control,” Keefe said in his end-of-season avail.
Keefe’s Regular Season Record Speaks for Itself – He’s a Winner
Keefe’s regular-season record speaks for itself. He boasts a .607 winning percentage over his tenure as the team’s head coach, placing him among the NHL’s top coaches. However, it’s the postseason where the Maple Leafs have consistently fallen short under his leadership. Despite tons of chances, the team has struggled to advance past the first round. In total, they have won only 16 playoff games out of 37.
The pressure has mounted for Keefe, especially considering the expectations of a passionate fan base and a roster that seems from the outside to be stacked with talent. His recent comments suggest he’s aware of the possibility of a coaching change, indicating a sense of accountability for the team’s postseason shortcomings. That was likely part of his extended conversations with general manager (GM) Brad Treliving when he signed an extension last season. [That would be my guess. I think he knows he’s gone already.]
Who Would Replace Keefe as Maple Leafs Coach?
Should Keefe be relieved of his duties, Maple Leafs’ General Manager Brad Treliving will have no shortage of options to consider. Ex-NHL coaches are pretty easy to come by. The name I hear most regularly in early speculations is Craig Berube, who led the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019. Yet, other possible choices are available.
Pending NHL clearance, Joel Quenneville could bring a history of successful leadership to the Maple Leafs organization. Additionally, other re-tread coaches exist. (I mean no critique using the term re-tread, only to suggest that the coaching Ferris Wheel continues to spin.) Coaches like Todd McLellan, Gerard Gallant, and Jay Woodcroft are ready to join the mix. One name that has not emerged in the conversation that I like is Don Granato. The Buffalo Sabres recently fired him. However, expect the Maple Leafs to look for a past Stanley Cup winner.
Although No Announcement Has Been Made, Fans Should Expect Keefe to Be History
Ultimately, the decision regarding Keefe’s future will significantly impact the Maple Leafs’ course. It’s a critical juncture for the franchise as they seek to translate regular-season dominance into playoff success. The goal is simple: whether Keefe remains at the helm or a new coach is brought in, the next coach must guide the Maple Leafs to championship contention and deliver the long-awaited Stanley Cup to Toronto.
