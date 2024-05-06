Warning to Marner: Go Easy in Maple Leafs Contract Negotiations

As the offseason approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves at a critical juncture in their relationship with star forward Mitch Marner. His contract can be re-negotiated this summer, and he’s already said he’d like to stay in Toronto long-term. It’s home for him. What does that mean for extension negotiations?

Marner is clear. He wants to sign a long-term extension. Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reported that Marner loves “this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and trying to figure something out.”

The Maple Leafs Like Marner, But Might Not Negotiate

However, I predict there’s a chance Marner will not return. It won’t be because the team doesn’t want him or because they don’t think he’s a good player; rather, it’s because they might not have the stomach to play his agent Darren Ferris’ game. The contract negotiations last time with Ferris were contentious, and new general manager Brad Treliving—who is not Kyle Dubas—likes a different kind of player than Dubas liked.

There’s also a chance that Coach Sheldon Keith has come around to Treliving’s way of thinking. Just recently, he spoke about how much they missed Bobby McMann. Matthew Knies played really well in the playoffs this season. Both McMann and Knies are big men, and Marner is not. While Marner is skilled, and there’s no denying that, the playoffs are times when he doesn’t seem to show up as well.

This fact does not play well into Ferris’ pattern of negotiation. I can envision the moment when Treliving comes to see the negotiations—if they go the same way they did before—as nonsense. I expect him to tire more quickly than Dubas did.

If Treliving does reach that point, then what? Were I to counsel Marner, I would advise deciding where you want to be. If it is Toronto, negotiate a fair contract in secrecy and sign it quietly.

Sadly, I can’t see it happening. But I can see that if the negotiations become contentious like they did before, there’s a chance Marner might be toast in Toronto.

Reasons Why the Marner Negotiations Might Go South

Negotiating a contract extension with Marner will not be easy, especially if similar complexities and tensions arise during the negotiations. Things could go South quickly because I don’t believe the Maple Leafs will be pushed around this time.

Here are five reasons the organization could take a firm stance in contract negotiations with Marner.

Reason One: The Maple Leafs Might Not Be in the Mood

First, the Maple Leafs organization might not be in the mood for contentious negotiations, especially with a new general manager like Treliving. Treliving might want to establish a culture of collaboration and mutual respect in contract negotiations. If Ferris plays his old game, mutual respect would be tricky.

Reason Two: Maple Leafs Nation Doesn’t Like Marner

Second, the public no longer loves Marner. In fact, they hold little affection for him. The Maple Leafs are aware of the public perception surrounding Marner’s past negotiations, and they also realize that the public thinks he’s not been productive—fair or unfair—given his high-ankle injury toward the end of the season.

He’s become a polarizing figure among fans, which gives the organization a negotiating edge. As a result, they might be hesitant to engage in similar tactics that could damage the team’s reputation by allowing it to be pushed around by someone the fanbase clearly doesn’t like.

Reason Three: There Are Concerns about Marner’s Performance

Third, there have been postseason performance concerns about Marner. His play this postseason was widely panned. Hockey analysts raised doubts about his value, consistency, and, more seriously, commitment. The organization might be less inclined to offer a lucrative contract extension if it doubts Marner’s ability and desire to deliver in high-pressure situations.

Reason Four: As Always, the Maple Leafs Must Consider the Salary Cap

Fourth, there are pragmatic decisions around the team’s salary cap. With the salary cap being a significant factor in roster management, the Maple Leafs need to ensure they allocate their resources wisely to build a competitive team. They might hesitate to meet Marner’s demands if it means sacrificing flexibility to address other roster needs.

Reason Five: The Maple Leafs Value Team Harmony

Fifth, while Marner seems well-liked “in the room,” the organization might believe his contentiousness in negotiating would destabilize the team’s harmony, chemistry, and morale. To maintain a positive team environment, they might prioritize finding common ground and fostering goodwill over paying Marner more money.

The Bottom Line with the Marner Negotiations

Overall, the Maple Leafs have several reasons to approach negotiations with Marner assertively. Given what happened last time in his talks, the Marner team might believe they have the same power to negotiate in the same ways.

If so, I predict they will be surprised. These contract negotiations might be time for the Marner team to chase compromise instead of cash.

