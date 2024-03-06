Is The Rasmus Sandin Extension a Good Deal for the Capitals?

The Washington Capitals have secured the services of defenseman Rasmus Sandin for the foreseeable future, announcing a five-year contract extension with the pending restricted free agent. The deal, revealed on Wednesday, comes in at an average annual value and cap hit of $4.6 million, translating to a total of $23 million over its duration.
Notably, the contract lacks any trade protection and according to CapFriendly, it includes $7 million, approximately 30% of the total, in signing bonuses.
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was the first to hint at the impending extension between Washington and Sandin. At 23 years old, Sandin, a 2018 first-round pick, would have entered salary arbitration if he had reached restricted free agency this summer. The extension, however, positions him as an unrestricted free agent after the 2028-29 season.
Is This Sandin Deal a Good Deal for the Capitals?
Since coming over from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sandin has been a significant presence on the Capitals’ blue line. He was moved for Erik Gustafsson and a first-round pick before last season’s trade deadline. Since then, he’s stepped into a top-pairing role alongside John Carlson, at times logging an impressive career-high average ice time of 21:19 per game.
While Sandin’s production has dipped slightly from last season’s seven-goal, 35-point campaign, his current 20 points in 52 games suggest he’s not far off. Sandin currently holds the second position among Capitals defensemen in various statistical categories, including points, goals (three), assists, and average ice time. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound blueliner has showcased his versatility by contributing 57 hits and blocking 85 shots throughout the ongoing season.
Sandin’s new deal sees him making $3.2 million more than his current contract of $1.4 million. Some may see this as a slight overpay but a long-term bargain, with Sandin’s average market value estimated at over $5 million per season over the contract’s duration.
