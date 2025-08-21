Rantanen Denies Charges Despite Facing 6-Figure Fine in Finland

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen is facing prosecution and potentially steep fines in Finland after what officials are calling an “unauthorized absence” from mandatory military service.

Mikko Rantanen is facing Prosecution & Fines for refusing to appear for military service



•Rantanen was supposed to join the Guard Jaeger Regiment in April 2024, but didn't appear at the deadline

•The prosecutor is demanding a 10–15 day fine

•Fine up to €84,750#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/VHMY3uekF1 — FinntasticStats?? (@FinntasticStats) August 20, 2025

As per a report by ltalehti and Finnish media outlet Ilta Sanomat, “According to IS, the indictment states that Rantanen requested a postponement, but did so late. The hockey player’s request was ultimately approved. The prosecutor still considers Rantanen guilty of unauthorized absence and misconduct.”

Rantanen is denying the charge that he did anything wrong. “The Dallas Stars forward applied for and received a deferment within hours of the time he was supposed to report for duty, according to Huhtamäki.” For this reason, Rantanen denies the charge.”

Rantanen, 28, was scheduled to report for duty with the Guard Jaeger Regiment on April 15, 2024, but did not appear by the deadline. His request to defer service — submitted one day late — was ultimately approved, but prosecutors have still filed charges. They are seeking a penalty equivalent to 10–15 days of salary, a sum that could reach nearly €84,750 ($98,700 USD).

Mikko Rantanen Stars Avalanche

Rantanen had briefly begun his service earlier this summer but was later released due to health-related reasons. The legal matter remains unresolved and is now headed to court, where a final decision will be made. The forward’s agent, Matti Huhtamäki, said they will not make further comments and will leave it up to the court to decide.

Next: Oilers Might Have to Rethink Timing on Big-Ticket Contracts

