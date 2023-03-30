Rangers Sign Forward Filip Chytil to Four-Year Extension

Filip Chytil is sticking around in New York as the Rangers have signed the forward to a four-year extension worth $17.75 million. The deal will have an annual average salary of $4.4375 million and will keep him with the organization until the end of the 2026/27 NHL season. He would have been an RFA this summer.

The deal does not include trade protection and breaks down as follows:

Year 1: $3.5M Salary & 1M Signing Bonus

Year 2: $4.625M Salary

Year 3: $ 4.875M Salary

Year 4: $3.75M Salary Does not include trade protection

Chytil is playing on the team’s second line and it’s likely he will keep improving which is why many see this deal as a smart piece of business by GM Chris Drury. There’s also speculation that this will equate to the last year Barclay Goodrow will spend with the club. @JFresh says of Chytil: “young shoot-first middle-six two-way center. Very good at carrying the puck in transition and creating shots from dangerous areas of the ice. The finishing touch can be a bit streaky.”

He is posting career-best totals with 22 goals and 42 points in 66 games, and logging just under 15 minutes in average ice time. At 23 years old, his best days are likely ahead of him and the Rangers will get his prime seasons as part of this contract.

