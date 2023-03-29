Insider Ranks 2023 UFAs in Weakest Free Agent Class in a Decade

Frank Seravalli is not a fan of this summer’s upcoming unrestricted free-agent class. Calling Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Michael Bunting the cream of the crop, he argues the fact that Bunting holds the No. 1 spot shows just how weak this season’s group actually is.

For teams looking to add to their rosters by signing players and not having to give up assets to do so, this isn’t exactly the best news.

Seravalli noted that there was a chance this could have been a strong summer for free agents, but the injury questions surrounding Jonathan Toews, or the fact that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci won’t go anywhere but Boston put a damper on things. He adds that much of what Patrick Kane gets will be determined by how he performs in the playoffs, and Seravalli doesn’t think names like Tyler Bertuzzi (Boston), Damon Severson (New Jersey), and Ryan O’Reilly (Toronto) bring this year’s list where it needs to be to rank it among the better markets of years past.

Michael Bunting Maple Leafs 1

He notes that Alex Killorn and Vladimir Tarasenko have been productive “but there will be hesitancy trying to chart their course on the age curve.” He adds that the previous injury histories of Jason Zucker, Nick Foligno, Jonathan Drouin, and Sean Monahan will all affect how much interest there is in these players.

As for goaltenders, he’s only got two netminders in his Top 20. He’s got just three centers in his Top 10, none of which are arguably difference-makers.

What Does This Mean for Teams Needing Players?

Two things could come out of a crop that looks like this. Either players who aren’t deserving are going to receive huge paydays. Or, there won’t be a lot of action in the free agent market and trades could be a more popular building mechanism for GMs, many of which are already hamstrung by salary cap issues.

For teams that have most of their roster built, this year’s crop being weaker means they’re in a good spot. For teams that have very few players signed to contracts and need to add to their rosters, they won’t have a huge surplus of players from which to shop and that’s assuming the ones who are available aren’t choosy given the demands outweighs the supply.

Servalli’s list is below (his full article is here):

Rk Player Pos Age GP G A Pts Team AAV 1 Michael Bunting LW 27 73 21 25 46 TOR $950K 2 Damon Severson RD 28 73 6 23 29 NJD $4.17M 3 Patrick Kane RW 34 66 20 33 53 NYR $10.5M 4 Ryan O’Reilly C 32 48 15 9 24 TOR $7.5M 5 Dmitry Orlov LD 31 59 6 26 32 BOS $5.1M 6 Alex Killorn RW 33 75 23 33 56 TBL $4.45M 7 J.T. Compher C 28 73 16 32 48 COL $3.5M 8 Jordan Staal C 34 72 17 14 31 CAR $6M 9 Vladimir Tarasenko RW 31 61 16 28 44 NYR $7.5M 10 Tristan Jarry G 28 40 2.98 .908 PIT $3.5M 11 Max Pacioretty LW 34 5 3 0 3 CAR $7M 12 Tyler Bertuzzi LW 28 42 5 15 20 BOS $4.75M 13 Semyon Varlamov G 35 22 2.71 .913 NYI $5M 14 Vladislav Gavrikov LD 27 64 4 11 15 LAK $2.8M 15 Ryan Graves LD 28 71 6 16 22 NJD $3.17M 16 Carson Soucy LD 28 70 2 11 13 SEA $2.75M 17 Scott Mayfield RD 30 75 5 16 21 NYI $1.45M 18 Ivan Barbashev LW 27 74 14 26 40 VGK $2.25M 19 Joonas Korpisalo G 29 34 2.92 .914 LAK $1.3M 20 Matt Dumba RD 28 72 4 9 13 MIN $6M 21 Frederik Andersen G 33 29 2.45 .904 CAR $4.5M 22 Max Domi C 28 72 19 35 54 DAL $3M 23 John Klingberg RD 30 59 9 19 28 MIN $7M 24 James van Riemsdyk LW 34 52 10 16 26 PHI $7M 25 Connor Clifton RD 27 71 5 16 21 BOS $1M 26 Alex Kerfoot LW 28 73 9 21 30 TOR $3.5M 27 Shayne Gostisbehere LD 30 66 12 26 38 CAR $4.5M 28 Evan Rodrigues C 29 60 14 20 34 COL $2M 29 David Kampf C 28 73 7 18 25 TOR $1.5M 30 Frederick Gaudreau C 30 74 14 19 33 MIN $1.2M 31 Jason Zucker LW 31 70 25 20 45 PIT $5.5M 32 Gustav Nyquist LW 33 48 10 12 22 MIN $5.5M 33 Pierre Engvall RW 27 69 16 11 27 NYI $2.25M 34 Tomas Tatar LW 32 74 17 24 41 NJD $4.5M 35 Justin Holl RD 31 71 2 15 17 TOR $2M 36 Luke Schenn RD 33 62 3 18 21 TOR $850K 37 Ian Cole LD 34 71 3 13 16 TBL $3M 38 Garnet Hathaway RW 31 76 12 9 21 BOS $1.5M 39 Nick Foligno LW 35 60 10 16 26 BOS $3.8M 40 Evgenii Dadonov RW 34 65 7 22 29 DAL $5M 41 Jesper Fast RW 31 71 8 17 25 CAR $2M 42 Nick Bjugstad C 30 70 16 12 28 EDM $900K 43 Radko Gudas RD 33 64 2 11 13 FLA $2.5M 44 Erik Gustafsson LD 31 69 7 32 39 TOR $800K 45 Erik Haula C 32 74 9 25 34 NJD $2.38M 46 Sean Monahan C 28 25 6 11 17 MTL $6.38M 47 Lars Eller C 34 75 9 10 19 COL $3.5M 48 Jonathan Drouin C 28 50 2 26 28 MTL $5.5M 49 Teddy Blueger C 28 54 4 11 15 PIT $2.2M 50 Connor Brown RW 29 4 0 0 0 WSH $3.6M