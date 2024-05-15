In a dramatic Game 4 that went down to the wire between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks, the Oilers managed to snatch victory from the jaws of a potential overtime struggle. Holding a 2-0 lead going into the third period, the Oilers saw their advantage slowly diminish until, with just over 90 seconds remaining, when Brock Boeser shot one in off the skates of a pile of bodies in front of Calvin Pickard. What likely felt like a devastating blow, it appeared as though the game might slip away from Edmonton who had played well for 58 minutes.

However, a series of decisive and smart plays turned the tide back in Edmonton’s favor, ultimately allowing them to take the lead right back.

A pivotal forecheck hit by Evander Kane, combined with a skillful zone keep (albeit with a close call on a potential high stick by Leon Draisaitl), set the stage for Evan Bouchard’s clutch shot with just over 30 seconds left on the clock. This goal put the Oilers up 3-2, but it gave them a chance to win without going into extra time. Edmonton evened the series at two games apiece as both teams now head to Vancouver for what promises to be a tense best-of-three conclusion.

This was a huge win for Edmonton, avoiding the need to climb out of a huge hole. Leading the charge on the scoresheet was Leon Draisaitl, tallying a goal and an assist. He now has a total of 10 points in just four games. Meanwhile, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins notched his 50th career Stanley Cup Playoffs point. He was back up on the top line for the Oilers, playing alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

Calvin Pickard Was Fantastic in His First-Ever Playoff Start for the Oilers

In the spotlight was Oilers’ goaltender Calvin Pickard, who made his playoff debut and looked like a veteran. He earned praise from head coach Kris Knoblauch for his composed performance between the pipes and while there is still uncertainty over whether Pickard will start Game 5, his impressive showing has instilled confidence within the team. “Super proud of him, not an easy thing to do,” said Draisaitl on Pickard’s performance after coming in cold and getting his first start in weeks.

Reflecting on the win after the game, Knoblauch highlighted how much it mattered that he could put fresh legs on the ice late in the game. He singled out Kane for his game-changing hit and then the screen in front that allowed for the game-winner.

On the opposing side, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet expressed frustration with his team’s performance, calling for multiple players to step up their game as the playoffs intensify. “We need 5 or 6 guys to get going. I’m not sure if they know it’s the playoffs.” He added, “There was at least half a dozen passengers tonight”.

