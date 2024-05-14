Oilers Make Major Line Changes Ahead of Game 4 vs. Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers are approaching Game 4 versus the Vancouver Canucks with a different game plan. Already having made the switch and decision to put Calvin Pickard in as the starter, there were also some big line changes coming out of practice that suggest the Oilers will try to divide and conquer.

Down 2-1 in the series, the Oilers need to win this game in Edmonton to avoid going back to Vancouver in what would be an elimination game should Edmonton not be victorious tonight.

Oilers lines and pairings at morning skate for Game 4 saw Ryan Nugent-Hopkins skating with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. There was also a grouping of Warren Foegele with Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry. The fourth line consisted of Mattias Janmark, with Derek Ryan and Connor Brown. It is believed a second line will be Leon Draisaitl, with Evander Kane and Dylan Holloway. Holloway was the only player on the ice as Kane and Draisaitl were both resting.

Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Vincent Desharnais, Philip Broberg and Cody Ceci were the defensemen on the ice. Mattias Ekholm was not skating. It is believed Ekholm will play, but the Oilers might run 11-7, splitting up the minutes and giving Broberg some time on the ice. Ekholm took two huge hits in the opening minute of Game 3. He continued to play, but he might be feeling the effects of that game and was given some time to rest.

Pickard Excited About the Opportunity to Start for the Oilers

As mentioned, Calvin Pickard starts and Stuart Skinner will be his backup. Sam Gagner was seen giving Skinner a long pep talk after the morning skate today. Skinner struggled in Game 3, allowing four goals on 15 shots. “All you can ask for is an opportunity in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.” Pickard said on getting the start tonight. He has played extremely well in the regular season, but this will be his first real NHL playoff test.

Adam Henrique will not play, missing his third of the four games in this series thus far.

