Oilers Make Major Line Changes Ahead of Game 4 vs. Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers are approaching Game 4 versus the Vancouver Canucks with a different game plan. Already having made the switch and decision to put Calvin Pickard in as the starter, there were also some big line changes coming out of practice that suggest the Oilers will try to divide and conquer.
Down 2-1 in the series, the Oilers need to win this game in Edmonton to avoid going back to Vancouver in what would be an elimination game should Edmonton not be victorious tonight.
Oilers lines and pairings at morning skate for Game 4 saw Ryan Nugent-Hopkins skating with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. There was also a grouping of Warren Foegele with Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry. The fourth line consisted of Mattias Janmark, with Derek Ryan and Connor Brown. It is believed a second line will be Leon Draisaitl, with Evander Kane and Dylan Holloway. Holloway was the only player on the ice as Kane and Draisaitl were both resting.
Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Vincent Desharnais, Philip Broberg and Cody Ceci were the defensemen on the ice. Mattias Ekholm was not skating. It is believed Ekholm will play, but the Oilers might run 11-7, splitting up the minutes and giving Broberg some time on the ice. Ekholm took two huge hits in the opening minute of Game 3. He continued to play, but he might be feeling the effects of that game and was given some time to rest.
Pickard Excited About the Opportunity to Start for the Oilers
As mentioned, Calvin Pickard starts and Stuart Skinner will be his backup. Sam Gagner was seen giving Skinner a long pep talk after the morning skate today. Skinner struggled in Game 3, allowing four goals on 15 shots. “All you can ask for is an opportunity in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.” Pickard said on getting the start tonight. He has played extremely well in the regular season, but this will be his first real NHL playoff test.
Adam Henrique will not play, missing his third of the four games in this series thus far.
Next: 4 in a Row?: Ekholm’s Offensive Contributions Crucial for Oilers
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 hours ago
Flames CEO Steps Down. More Meaningful Changes Coming?
John Bean has stepped down from his role of CEO of the Calgary Flames....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
4 in a Row?: Ekholm’s Offensive Contributions Crucial for Oilers
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm has made quite the splash in round two. In...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Calvin Pickard Expected to Start for Oilers in Game 4
Calvin Pickard is expected to start Game 4 for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 19 hours ago
Avs’ Valeri Nichushkin Suspended for 6 Months Without Pay
According to the NHL's Public Relations Department, Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Soucy Faces Hearing with NHL DoPS On Cross-Check to McDavid
Carson Soucy will have a hearing with the NHL DoPS for his cross-check to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Skinner’s Goal Gaffe With Zadorov Sparks Debate on NHL’s New Trend
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner allowed a bad goal by Nikita Zadorov, but was...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers and Draisaitl Injury a Risk vs. Reward Game Versus Canucks
Leon Draisaitl called himself a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. Vancouver. Are the...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Blockbuster Marner Trade Idea Proposed Between Maple Leafs and Flames
Mitch Marner has been the subject of many trade rumors. One writer suggests an...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 days ago
Roope Hintz Comes Up Big for Stars In Game Two Win Over Avs
The Dallas Stars almost gave away a four-goal lead, but held on to even...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Hurricanes Face Elimination, Lose Game 3 In Overtime to Rangers
The New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 to take a...