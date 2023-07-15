Penguins Prepared to Wait, Call Sharks’ Bluff in Erik Karlsson Trade

According to Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, the Pittsburgh Penguins are willing to test San Jose Sharks’ GM Mike Grier’s resolve and wait for the Sharks to lower their asking price or retain more salary in a potential Erik Karlsson trade. The Penguins believe that the cost of acquiring Karlsson would be more manageable under these conditions and are taking the chances other suitors aren’t out there and that San Jose is in a position where they need to move Karlsson more than the Penguins need to add him.
Kingerski suggests that Grier, who is working to rebuild the Sharks following unsuccessful investments in Karlsson and Brent Burns by former GM Doug Wilson, does not have a strong bargaining position. While Grier may try to hold out for a high price, similar to Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong’s strategy with Jakob Chychrun, it is anticipated that he will eventually relent.
Although the specific asking price for Karlsson remains unknown, the fact that no team has met the demands so far suggests that it is likely too high. Given that Karlsson’s value could decrease if he struggles with injuries or ineffectiveness, coupled with his hefty $11.5 million per season contract, it makes sense for the Sharks to consider trading him.
How Long Can the Sharks Hold Out?
Furthermore, Karlsson is not an essential part of the Sharks’ rebuilding efforts, considering his high cost and the team’s failure to make the playoffs even in his standout season. Other general managers, including Dubas, are also calling Grier’s bluff, expecting him to give in at some point. The key question is whether Grier will prolong the process or accept the reality sooner, as the Coyotes eventually did with Chychrun.
The ongoing negotiations between the Penguins and Sharks regarding Karlsson will continue to unfold, with both teams seeking a favorable outcome. It’s unlikely both sides are going to come out looking like winners here. As the pressure mounts, it remains to be seen how long Grier can hold out before making a decision that aligns with the Sharks’ rebuilding objectives.
Next: William Nylander Trade Talk: The Weight of an Unsigned Season
More News
-
Featured/ 55 mins ago
William Nylander Trade Talk: The Weight of an Unsigned Season
William Nylander's contract uncertainty creates mounting pressure as the upcoming season approaches in Toronto.
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 22 hours ago
Canadiens Wait on Trades Involving 2 Players They Want to Deal
The Montreal Canadiens are actively exploring the possibility of making trades this offseason in...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov Requested Trade, Says GM MacLellan
GM Brian MacLellan confirms Evgeny Kuznetsov's trade request while discussing potential deals for the...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Flyers Place Tony DeAngelo on Waivers, First Player Bought Out Twice
Philadelphia Flyers exercise a second buyout window, waive Tony DeAngelo in an effort to...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Nylander a Critical Part of Any Maple Leafs and Sharks Trade Talks
Trade rumors link William Nylander and Erik Karlsson, but the Maple Leafs' involvement seems...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Patrick Kane Taking Risky, Atypical Approach to Free Agency
Patrick Kane’s future in the NHL remains uncertain as he enters free agency for...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames Getting Worried Elias Lindholm Still Hasn’t Made a Decision
The Calgary Flames are reaching a point where they might need to move on...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Samsonov’s Arbitration Filing Simply a “Favor” for Maple Leafs [Report]
Ilya Samsonov's arbitration hearing proves advantageous for the Maple Leafs, offering flexibility in negotiations...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Bowen Byram’s Deal Sets the Bar for Evan Bouchard’s Bridge Contract
Bowen Byram's recent contract deal raises expectations and implications for Evan Bouchard's upcoming negotiations
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 5 days ago
Sharks Playing a “Poker Game” with Probable Erik Karlsson Trade
Elliotte Friedman reports an Erik Karlsson trade is still down to two teams, but...