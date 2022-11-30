The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that defenseman Kris Letang will be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday. The team says he is “not experiencing any lasting effects” and will continue to undergo tests over the next week. This is the second time Letang has suffered a stroke as he had one back in 2014 as well. Letang has played 543 regular-season games and made 69 playoff appearances since then.

The organization tweeted, “There will not be any further updates to his condition until all testing is completed and a medical plan is in place. His condition is not believed to be career-threatening. GM Ron Hextall made a statement today and noted, “Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing. The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC.” Hextall added, “He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband, and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

Coach Mike Sullivan said the team is doing its best to deal with the news of their friend and teammate. “We are all concerned for Kris because we care about him. Stroke is a scary word.”

Letang said he recognized something was wrong because he knows his body well enough to have realized there was a problem. Letang stated, “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family, and the fans know that I am okay.” He added, “I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

We here at NHL Trade Talk are sending our best wishes to Letang and his family. We are wishing him a full and speedy recovery.

