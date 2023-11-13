Paul Coffey’s Unplanned Add as an Oilers Coach Raises Eyebrows

Hockey legend Paul Coffey finds himself donning a coaching hat for the Edmonton Oilers, a role he admits he didn’t actively seek. Introduced as part of the coaching staff at a Sunday’s press conference to announce the firing of Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, Coffey expressed that coaching wasn’t a position he aspired to, but a chance to contribute to the team’s success led him to the bench.

Coffey’s decision to take on the role of assistant coach stems from a conversation with new head coach Kris Knoblauch, indicating a willingness to assist in player development and strategic planning. Coffey, also serving as an advisor to the team’s owner, Jeff Katz, emphasized his focus on working with Knoblauch and General Manager Ken Holland to optimize player performance.

Known for his offensive prowess during his playing days, Coffey aims to guide the Oilers’ defenders in playing strategically on the ice. However, skepticism has arisen about Coffey’s coaching capabilities, given his limited experience, having previously served only as a skills coach and coached youth hockey.

Was Coffey The Right Man For the Job?

Consider the lack of coaching experience Knoblauch has in the NHL, adding Coffey to the mix as a first-time NHL coach seems risky. And, when you factor in he was never much of a defense-first player, the Oilers’ biggest issues in their own zone may continue to be a problem if the focus isn’t on shutting down other teams.

Criticism has been directed at Jeff Jackson, Ken Holland and Daryll Katz as the Oilers’ decision-making has come into question. In the case of Paul Coffey, that he assumes a coaching position without prior coaching experience at the professional level ins only part of the concern. Some fans expressed their curiosity over how the dynamic will work behind the scenes. Will there be a potential shift in the team’s dynamics under the leadership of a rookie head coach, Kris Knoblauch? Will he have the autonomy to make the decisions he feels are best?



Is Coffey The Eyes and Ears For Ownership and Upper Management?

Some critics speculate that Coffey’s primary role may extend beyond coaching, suggesting he could be a watchful eye in the locker room, possibly reporting back to the owner during a critical juncture for the team. Despite the uncertainty, Coffey’s influence within the organization appears to be growing, prompting varied reactions from the fan base.

Amidst the debate, it’s evident that Coffey’s move to coaching has stirred the pot in Edmonton, with opinions ranging from humor at his unexpected role to concerns about the team’s future. As the Oilers embark on a new era, the impact of Coffey’s dual role as both a coach and senior advisor remains to be seen.

