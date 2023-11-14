In a triumphant debut for coach Kris Knoblauch, the Edmonton Oilers secured a decisive 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders. “I liked how our team played. It wasn’t a perfect game.” — Oilers coach Knoblauch said.

While they didn’t start the game on the same line, the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl duo shone brightly. McDavid contributed a goal and an assist, while Draisaitl displayed a stellar performance, amassing four points. The Oilers’ captain, McDavid, humorously remarked post-game, “It’s nice, I remember how to score.”

Knoblauch, pleased with the team’s resilience, commented that the Oilers stayed the course. They stuck with it after a slow start and let the Islanders score in the first 40 seconds. But, as the game went on, the Oilers got more comfortable and distribution of minutes was spread out. This win marked the Oilers’ first back-to-back victories this season, improving their record to 4-9-1.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner played a pivotal role, making 32 saves and outdueling the Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin. The game showcased improved puck management from the Oilers, with fewer opportunities for the Islanders and Skinner displaying increased confidence. Fortuitously, the Oilers experienced favorable bounces that had eluded them in recent weeks.

Notably, the power play demonstrated its effectiveness, scoring within the first nine seconds in one instance. Zach Hyman and Derek Ryan both said they weren’t tasked with making a ton of changes — seeing as it was only his first night — but Hyman acknowledged Knoblauch’s calming presence and expressed optimism about understanding the new coach’s style.

McDavid happy after Oilers win

Despite the big win, it wasn’t all great news. Concerns arose as Dylan Holloway left the game in the second period and did not return after a hard fall into the boards. Knoblauch provided no update on Holloway’s condition.

The Oilers Tried to Make Knoblauch Comfortable

In the aftermath, the team congratulated Knoblauch on his inaugural NHL coaching victory. Knoblauch said that the team had a video monitor with his wife on a FaceTime call after the game congratulating him as he was presented the game puck. Sounds like an emotional way to cap off a nice debut.

The combination of Skinner’s excellence, the dynamic duo of Draisaitl and McDavid, and the promising start to the Knoblauch era have offered the Oilers a nice start to a new era with a couple of different coaches. But, it’s just one win. The Oilers have a long way to go to get back into the playoff race.

