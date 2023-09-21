Patrick Kane in Toronto, But Different Eastern Team Has Interest

The Buffalo Sabres have officially expressed interest in signing veteran forward Patrick Kane, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. Kane, who is currently rehabilitating from hip surgery in the Toronto area, is expected to require at least another month of recovery before he’s ready to return to the ice.

This news won’t come as a surprise considering the Sabres have been linked — sometimes heavily and sometimes not — to Kane all summer.

Kane’s potential move to the Sabres has been the subject of speculation ever since it became clear that he would enter free agency this off-season. As a native of the Buffalo area, it’s a hometown team for him, making it an intriguing option. And, with other teams tight to the salary cap, — along with reports that the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers weren’t likely to bring him back — Buffalo seems like a logical destination.

Dreger also mentioned that Kane’s rehab is progressing well as he continues to train in Toronto, where he has been for the past two months. While he may not be ready for opening night if signed by a team before then, he’s on track for a relatively quick recovery, considering he underwent hip surgery in June, which typically requires a more extended rehabilitation period.

Kane Would Make the Sabres Dangerous in the East

Buffalo currently boasts ample cap space, with approximately $8.78 million available according to CapFriendly. It’s improbable that a short-term deal with Kane would approach that figure, making it a financially feasible option. If the signing were to materialize, Kane could potentially slot into the Sabres’ second-line alongside Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, which would allow Victor Olofsson to assume a third-line role, aligning with his preferred role at even strength.

While Buffalo is a prominent contender for Kane’s services, other teams have also expressed interest. The Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and New York Islanders are among the other franchises rumored to be pursuing the skilled forward. Kane’s eventual decision will significantly impact the dynamics of the team he chooses, and it’s a story that NHL fans will be closely monitoring as the offseason unfolds.

