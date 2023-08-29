In a bid to safeguard children and youth from the allure of online gambling, Ontario’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO) has instituted a ban on active and retired athletes appearing in commercials promoting online gambling. The prohibition, which goes into effect on February 28, is in response to concerns that such ads featuring athletes and celebrities could entice underage individuals to engage in gambling activities.
This is a move that will cost athletes potentially millions of dollars in sponsorship revenue, but the commission believes it will help keep kids away from a trend and activity that has become highly addictive and part of the sports scene for adults.
The decision comes after the AGCO’s observation of marketing strategies that employ athletes and celebrities, including NHL stars Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Wayne Gretzky, which could potentially appeal to minors. The Commission’s research has indicated that young audiences are particularly vulnerable to these advertising tactics.
The updated regulations state that registered Ontario igaming operators will be barred from featuring athletes, whether they are currently active or retired, in their promotional materials. However, there is an exception for using athletes for the sole purpose of advocating responsible gambling practices. This move is part of AGCO’s commitment to ensuring the integrity and safety of Ontario’s growing igaming market, which completed its first year of regulated operation.
The AGCO’s decision was informed by a series of consultations held in April 2023. A wide array of stakeholders, including mental health and public health organizations, responsible gambling experts, gaming operators, broadcast and marketing groups, and the general public, participated in the discussions. The consensus was that banning ads that leverage athletes’ appeal could effectively reduce the risk of underage gambling.
In addition to the ban on athlete-featured ads, the AGCO guidelines stipulate that marketing materials should not include elements like cartoon figures, symbols, role models, social media influencers, celebrities, or entertainers that might attract minors. These comprehensive measures reflect the Commission’s dedication to fostering a safe and responsible online gambling environment for all Ontarians, particularly the vulnerable youth population.
If there’s good news coming out of this, it’s that we’ll likely see less ads during sporting events, something fans have complained about since every second commercial seemed to be an online betting commercial.
Next: 2 “Major” Trades May Eventually See Matthews Only Core Maple Leaf Left
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 42 mins ago
Ontario Bans Athlete-Featured Online Gambling Ads to Protect Minors
Ontario bars athlete involvement in online gambling ads to protect minors from potential enticement.
-
Boston Bruins/ 19 hours ago
Bruins Coach Tempering Trade Rumors with Pavel Zacha Praise
Boston Bruins' coach Montgomery praises current centers, focusing on Pavel Zacha's mental readiness for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Sam Gagner Signing Could Lead to Retirement In an Oilers Jersey
That Sam Gagner signed a PTO with the Oilers might be less about his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Sam Gagner Officially Signs a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers
Sam Gagner is now officially signed to a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers, as...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Help Jeff Petry Come Home with Trade to Red Wings
The Red Wings picked up Jeff Petry for very little, and they may have...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Like Matthews, Maple Leafs to Wait for Nylander on New Contract
Treliving said the Matthews deal got done because the player wanted it done. Is...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Taylor Hall Reveals Role with Blackhawks and Bedard This Season
Taylor Hall shared his plans for this coming season, flanking top-overall draft pick Connor...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Could Dangle Philip Broberg as Trade Bait This Season
The Edmonton Oilers' win-now strategy prompts trade discussions about defenseman Philip Broberg's potential for...
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 days ago
Jump in Offense for Bruins’ DeBrusk Could Lead To Hagel-Like Contract
As the Bruins turn to DeBrusk to elevate his game and provide leadership amid...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Kuznetsov and Mantha: Capitals’ Key Players Staying Put, for Now
Trade talks simmer as Washington Capitals' Kuznetsov and Mantha seem destined to remain in...
Chris
August 29, 2023 at 10:35 am
Let this lead to a ban on using NHL players in gambling ads in ALL markets. I’d expect better from them, especially Gretzky.