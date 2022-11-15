Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst

TSN’s Mike Johnson discussed some of the high-end wingers that might be available in trade before the NHL Trade Deadline and the St. Louis Blues are a team that a few insiders are looking at. Specifically, Ryan O’Reilly’s name is out there, as is Vladimir Tarasenko’s. Considering Tarasenko asked for a trade out of St. Louis not that long ago, he’s an intriguing player to watch.
Specifically, Johnson linked Tarasenko to the Edmonton Oilers. More specifically, he tossed out the idea as a suggestion more than a report that the two sides have anything brewing. He suggested that the Oilers look at Tarasenko after losing Evander Kane for three to four months. He noted, “Well I’m going to go with what Pierre LeBrun just talked about. The Evander Kane injury opens up a massive hole for the Edmonton Oilers that they will need to fill.” He added, “And if you are willing to get creative, you can find a way to fit salary in there.”
That’s a big if being suggested by Johnson because the Oilers don’t have the cap room to make a move. Sure, they will get just over $5 million in cap relief for a few months and they could move a player like Jesse Puljujarvi, Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto, or Warren Foegele to free up space, but that’s assuming they find a taker for any one of those player’s salary. That’s a lot easier said than done and then the Oilers need to find room to bring Kane back around February.
That said, Johnston argues the Oilers might want to consider this regardless of the status of Kane. He argues Tarasenko is a player the Oilers might want, even with Kane in the lineup. He added, “And even with Kane healthy, there was still a need for one more top-six forward in Edmonton. So whether it’s Patrick Kane or whether it’s Vladimir Tarasenko, I think they both could be very good fits on the Edmonton Oilers.”
This is a long shot at best and it’s not clear that Tarasenko still wants out of St. Louis. He has a no-trade clause and even if he is still open to going, heading to Canada and Oilers would have to be approved by the forward first.
