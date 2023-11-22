Oilers and Canadiens Talking Potentially Giant Trade Says Insider

The Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens could be on the verge of making a potentially massive trade. TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger sparked trade speculation on Wednesday, hinting at the Edmonton Oilers’ interest in Montreal goalie Samuel Montembeault. He then said that the deal, likely a one-for-one as it stands, could turn into a blockbuster and giant move between the two teams.

Dreger raises the possibility of transforming the makings of a potential deal into a significant blockbuster package. He emphasized that Oilers’ GM Ken Holland is actively exploring trade options to find the right fit. He’s looking at a number of goalie options and that’s not limited to Montreal. But, the Canadiens and Oilers have been linked by multiple sources.

Why Sam Montembeault for the Oilers?

Montembeault is currently on a one-year deal worth $1 million. He finds himself in a three-goalie rotation in Montreal alongside Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau. He won’t come cheap. The Habs might be eyeing a substantial return, suggesting a potential inclusion of promising prospect Xavier Bourgault. Why the Oilers might go that way is because Monteambeault could eventually become more than a rental. So too, his cap hit works. Bourgault is one of Edmonton’s top prospects, but that’s the sacrifice in an attempt to turn things around.

Trade rumors involved Sam Montembeault Xavier Bourgault between Oilers and Canadiens

Dreger contemplates one of the teams leveraging the situation to create an even more potentially significant deal, one that would go beyond just Sam Montembeault and Xavier Bourgault. The discussion shifts to the notion of a potential blockbuster trade, with Dreger highlighting the Oilers’ trying to solve more problems than just their netminding.

While focusing on the goaltending situation, Dreger expands the scope to include other goalie options. He mentioned Mackenzie Blackwood in San Jose while a guest on TSN OverDrive. Dreger also underscored the urgency for the Oilers to finalize a deal. He believes there is a need for a resolution sooner rather than later given the team’s current situation.

The Oilers take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night, with Stuart Skinner getting the start. Edmonton absolutely needs a win. If they don’t get it, trade talk will inevitably ramp up.

Next: Insider Asks About Oilers, “What is Draisaitl Thinking Right Now?”