Oilers Sign PTO Deals With F Jake Virtanen and D Jason Demers

It sounded like the Edmonton Oilers were interested in Jake Virtanen, then reports were the player was looking at other options. On Monday, the team did announce that they had signed the forward to a PTO offer and also inked veteran defenseman Jason Demers to a tryout deal. The news comes as a bit of a surprise for Oilers fans considering the back-and-forth reports, and the production Virtanen had last season in the KHL.
Early responses from media and fans are that these are just PTO deals. There is no guarantee that either makes the team. In fact, it seems more likely that neither does, considering the Oilers’ cap situation and their depth at each position. That said, there is always a chance if one or both players perform well in camp and preseason that Edmonton might take a closer look.
Other responses hint that it doesn’t really matter that these are PTOs. Particularly, in the case of Virtanen, reactions aren’t entirely favorable. Dom Luszczyszyn writes, “Jake Virtanen is the perfect player if you want your team to be simultaneously worse and less likable.” Mark Spector of Sportsnet posted a thread on Twitter about how the red flags will certainly be there, even if Virtanen was found not guilty of sexual assault charges by a jury this past year.
Related: 7 Trades That Led to the Downfall of the Vegas Golden Knights
There is one of two things (maybe both) going on here. First, the Oilers either need bodies in camp to ensure they are not overworking their NHL regulars during a very busy training camp games schedule that will see the team play five games in eight days (there are rules about how many vets dress for each game). Second, the Oilers see something in Virtanen and Demers that other teams might not. Perhaps they believe he’s got game left in him if placed in the right situation.
There is also an outside chance that any future deal that might exist for Virtanen speaks volumes about where the Oilers might be headed with Jesse Puljujarvi and a possible trade to get the team back under the salary cap ceiling.
Next: Top 4 Trade Destinations for Oilers’ Jesse Puljujarvi
6 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 hours ago
Flames Sign Sonny Milano to PTO, Will Another Team Scoop Him?
Sonny Milano has signed a PTO with the Calgary Flames, but how likely is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Sign PTO Deals With F Jake Virtanen and D Jason Demers
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jake Virtanen and defenseman Jason Demers to PTO...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Duncan Keith Joins Oilers Player Development Staff
After recently announcing his NHL retirement, Duncan Keith is ready for his next chapter...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 9: What’s Up With Pierre-Luc Dubois?
On this episode of the podcast, we talk in depth about the drama between...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
St. Louis Blues Sign Jordan Kyrou to an 8-Year Extension
The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year extension worth...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 weeks ago
Kirby Dach’s Reported Contract Extension a Gamble for Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens and free agent Kirby Dach are reportedly discussing a long-term deal...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 weeks ago
Sabres Sign Tage Thompson to Risky Long-Term Deal
The Buffalo Sabres locked up Tage Thompson to a long-term deal, but questions about...
-
New York Islanders/ 4 weeks ago
Islanders Say They’re Happy With Where They’re At
The New York Islanders say they feel their inaction this off-season was the right...
-
NHL News/ 1 month ago
Vancouver Canucks Reportedly Interested in Signing Calvin de Haan
The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in signing free agent defenseman Calvin de Haan,...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 month ago
Canadiens Willing to Trade Jake Allen Regardless of Price’s Status
Per a report, Jake Allen could be on the move this season. And, it...
Pingback: Flames Sign Sonny Milano to PTO, Will Another Team Scoop Him?
Pingback: Flames Signal Sonny Milano to PTO, Will One other Crew Scoop Him? - sportsnewz.today
Pingback: Flames Sign Sonny Milano to PTO, Will Another Team Scoop Him? – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Stars Acquire Nils Lundkvist from Rangers - NHL Trade Talk
Pingback: Stars Acquire Nils Lundkvist from Rangers – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Stars Purchase Nils Lundkvist from Rangers - sportsnewz.today