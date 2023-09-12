Oilers Sign Forward Adam Erne to Professional Tryout Agreement

The Edmonton Oilers have added forward depth to their roster by signing Adam Erne to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Erne, a seasoned NHL player, brings experience and versatility to the Oilers’ lineup.
In the 2022-23 season, Erne showcased his skills with the Detroit Red Wings, contributing 8 goals, 10 assists, and 18 points in 61 games. His career statistics speak to his consistency and reliability, with a total of 40 goals, 49 assists, and 89 points across 335 games played over seven seasons with two teams—Detroit and Tampa Bay.
Erne’s tenure in Detroit spanned four seasons, during which he netted 27 goals and provided 35 assists, amassing a total of 62 points in 241 games while donning the Red Wings jersey. Erne is known for his gritty playing style, and perhaps he can bring that style of player to an Oilers team that is loaded with skill.
Already with Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter coming to camp on PTOs, competition for jobs is only getting harder for players. And, when you consider Erne faced some challenges in the previous season, it’s difficult to put odds on his chances of making the roster.
He found himself on waivers for the first time in his career in early February. Subsequently, he spent approximately a month with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, where he recorded five assists in nine games. The Red Wings later recalled him before the trade deadline in March, where he remained in the NHL for the remainder of the season.
As Adam Erne embarks on this new chapter in his career with the Edmonton Oilers, the team anticipates his experience and determination will enhance their roster’s depth and provide a valuable presence on the ice. The PTO agreement represents an opportunity for Erne to prove his capabilities and potentially secure a more permanent role with the Oilers.
