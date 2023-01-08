Oilers to Give Broberg Long Look Before Adding D-Man Via Trade

Elliotte Friedman noted during the intermission of Saturday’s game and his 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada that Edmonton Oilers’ general manager Ken Holland isn’t prepared to make a trade yet to improve the team’s blue line situation. Even though it’s clear that’s the area of weakness for the franchise as they struggle to find consistency and in limiting goals against, Holland wants to give defenseman Philip Broberg a chance to prove he might be the solution to part of their problem.
The rookie defenseman has played some of his better games of late but he’s been hampered by injuries throughout his short NHL career and, as of yet, hasn’t cemented himself a spot on the main roster. It was believed he’d have to play poorly not to get a good look at the start of training camp, but with the season close to half over, Broberg has still only played 15 games this season. That’s not enough of a sample size to know if he can be relied upon to take on a more significant role or if he should be included as part of the trade pieces the Oilers will need to use to land a top-four defenseman ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline.
Friedman noted that Holland and the Oilers want to give Broberg a real chance to prove himself, not just two-three games to do so either. The idea is to provide Broberg with a big chunk of games before they decide what they want to do with the left side of their blue line and whether names like Joel Edmundson, Jakob Chychrun, Vladislav Gavrikov, or Jake McCabe should be on their radar.
Along with names like Dylan Holloway, Xavier Bourgault, or Reid Schaefer, Broberg is one of the Oilers’ most valuable trade chips.
What Happens If Broberg Plays Well?
If Broberg shows well, the Oilers will potentially shift their focus to other areas. They’ll be getting Evander Kane back in short order and they can try to add another depth forward with the little cap space they have to work with. Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal notes that Kane could return earlier than expected. Leavins writes:
Evander Kane may be less than three weeks away from returning to action. That is way ahead of schedule. And what a boon that would be. The Oilers have lots of skill. But Kane brings a combination of elements: Skill, a shooter mentality, aggressiveness, and swagger. I might suggest the last two are items the club sorely needs. Will he back in time for that Columbus game on the 25th? Circle the date.
Next: Edmonton Oilers’ Quick Hits: Campbell, Hyman & McDavid
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Minnesota Wild/ 59 mins ago
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
After a 6-5 overtime loss, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury snapped and is taking...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Sabres Almost Traded Tage Thompson Before Breakout Season
There's a story out there that the Buffalo Sabres almost traded Tage Thompson ahead...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Ottawa Senators Quick Hits: Batherson, Giroux & Stutzle
The Ottawa Senators have broken the .500 mark. Can the team make the playoffs?...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
J.T. Miller’s Actions Providing Unnecessary Distraction for Canucks
J.T. Miller's actions on and off the ice give the Vancouver Canucks more negative...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Capitals’ Backstrom, Wilson Closing in on Season Debuts
Both forwards should help boost the Capitals' offense but don't expect their return to...
-
New York Rangers/ 5 days ago
Rangers Not Ready to Trade Lafreniere According to NHL Insider
Despite rumors the Rangers are unhappy with Alexis Lafreniere's production, the team isn't trading...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 5 days ago
Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana
It was a busy news day on Tuesday for one of the NHL's Original...
-
Senators Jake Lucchini’s NHL Dreams Come True Against Sabres
The Ottawa Senators beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1. The team's game-winner was scored by...
-
Kraken to Host Golden Knights in 2024 Winter Classic
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the 2024 NHL Winter Classic features the Golden...
-
Blues Place O’Reilly, Tarasenko on Injured Reserve
The scuffling St. Louis Blues placed to key veterans on IR Monday. Whether the...
Pingback: Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
Pingback: Taking personal leave from Flurry Furious follows Los, Wild - sposnews