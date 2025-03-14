Oilers’ Offseason Decisions Haunting Their 2024-25 Playoff Push

As the Edmonton Oilers limp like a wounded animal toward the 2024-25 playoffs, it’s becoming increasingly clear that this season’s team isn’t nearly as formidable as last season’s roster. Their offseason decisions have contributed to their current struggles, and the team’s youth, speed, and goal production have all taken a noticeable hit. By looking back at what the Oilers let walk out the door versus what they brought in, what seemed like astute moves at the time have turned out to be gambles gone wrong.

This is made even worse by the fact the Oilers’ top players haven’t been as good as they were in 2023-24. The combination of a step back for the elites and almost no production from the depth forwards explains the Oilers’ current spiral down the standings. The hope is that it’s not too late to turn things around.

Almost Everyone the Oilers Let Leave is Producing

With the exception of Vincent Desharnais, who has moved around since being signed away in free agency, everyone the Oilers saw depart is having a steady campaign, if not a career season. Dylan Holloway, Warren Foegele, and Ryan McLeod—three players who donned Oilers jerseys last season—are all thriving in new environments.

Holloway, who the Oilers lost via offer sheet to the St. Louis Blues, has exploded offensively with 21 goals. He easily would have been a top-six guy in Edmonton this season. Foegele, a player McDavid reportedly advocated to keep, is thriving with 19 goals for the Los Angeles Kings. Meanwhile, McLeod, who was traded to the Buffalo Sabres, has netted 14 goals. All three are contributing the kind of offensive production that the Oilers sorely miss.

In contrast, the players brought in to replace them have struggled to make a similar impact. Jeff Skinner—ironically the most productive forward among the newcomers—has only 11 goals and has struggled to maintain a regular lineup spot. He was signed to score goals, — and he’s arguably doing that in limited opportunities — but for some wild reason, he’s in the dog house of the Oilers’ coach. Viktor Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin aren’t scoring. Even guys who came in last season and had learned the Oilers’ system aren’t doing their part. Adam Henrique, Connor Brown (who admittedly was almost non-existent to start the 2023-24 season), and Mattias Janmark have seen a stark drop in their goal production.

On the blue line, Cody Ceci was moved out for Ty Emberson. Emberson has been solid for the money, but he’s arguably not ready for the big moments, as seen in Thursday’s game against the Devils.

Essentially, the Oilers replaced youth and speed with older, slower players who have not suited the team’s needs well or stepped up when needed.

The Oilers Didn’t See This Coming With the “Winning Offseason”

While it’s fair to argue that Arvidsson and Skinner had the NHL track records to suggest they could thrive alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, such a big turnover from a team that went to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final was bound to bring consequences. Losing promising young players and effective depth pieces has come back to bite the Oilers, and their failure to properly evaluate homegrown talent is worrying.

Matt Savoie, Jeff Skinner, and Viktor Arvidsson haven’t produced for the Oilers

We can still see it currently as the coach struggles to find the right mix of lines and play the most effective forwards. The organization continues to mishandle the development of key prospects who could bring the Oilers the youth and speed they need.

To be fair to CEO Jeff Jackson, these moves to acquire Arvidsson and Skinner were seen as wins when he made them. Many analysts hailed Edmonton as one of the biggest winners of the offseason, expecting their new additions to produce at a higher rate. The reality has set in as Edmonton got older, less physical, and slower. They are defensively weaker, and the impact has rippled through the entire roster.

The front office and the coaches are lost when it comes to finding answers. And with the trade deadline now passed, it’s too late to do anything but hope that the insertion of injured players and those on the roster who aren’t doing much find their rhythm and save the season.

